MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys tennis team did not lose a set in sweeping past North Attleboro High on Monday in its 5-0 Hockomock League shutout.
The Hornets dominated both singles and doubles, winning all in two sets. At No. 1 singles, Mansfield’s Neema Khosravani defeated North’s Brody Carter 6-0, 6-1, and in No. 2 singles, Nikhil Nain swept Darren Liang 7-5, 6-3.
At No. 3 singles, Iniyan Karuppusamy took down Caleb Cheney for a 6-1, 6-1 Mansfield win.
Josh Weiner and Jacob Weiner won at No. 1 doubles for Mansfield 6-3, 7,-5 and the second doubles team of Jesse Colchamiro and Ahruv Jain won 6-2, 7-5.
GIRLS Attleboro 3, Stoughton 2
STOUGHTON — The Bombardiers took a win at third singles and both doubles matches to edge the Black Knights.
Attleboro’s Bree Paulette went three sets with Dhruvi Patel, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Bombardiers’ teammate Maddie Fuscaldo battled hard at No. 1, but dropped a 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7-4) decision, with coach Bill Reilly calling it the match of the year.
“I’ve never watched a harder-fought match in 15 years of coaching,” Reilly said of Fuscaldo.
In first doubles, Attleboro’s Staley and Kyra Johnson won 6-0 6-0 while Julia Leonardo and Katie Lortos won at second doubles 6-1, 6-1.
King Philip 4, Oliver Ames 1
WRENTHAM — The Warriors’ Shea Mellman beat Oliver Querzoli at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-2, taking key points and grabbing the decisive third point of the match to lock up the win. Caroline Freese won 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 at third singles, rallying in the third set to take her match.
KP’s No. 1 doubles team of Carlie Burns and Priya Riar won 6-3, 6-4, and Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang won at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-4. Casper and Dang came back from a 3-0 deficit to take the second set, winning five of the last six games.
North Attleboro 4, Mansfield 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers swept all three singles matches and took a win at No. 1 doubles. Lauren Hunt, Megan Atwood and Grace Noreck all won in two sets in singles. Both Atwood and Noreck won by the score of 6-1, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Audrey Noreck and Liz Silva also won 6-4, 6-2 for the Rocketeers. Mansfield’s Caroline Guravage and Rachel Goldman earned a win at No. 1 doubles in a tiebreaker.
Franklin 4, Foxboro 1
FRANKLIN — Foxboro picked up one win in singles in a meet loss to Franklin.
At No. 1 singles, Hailey Kornbluth won over Close Essam 6-2, 6-0.
Millis 3, Norton 2
NORTON — The Lancers managed a pair of wins in singles from No. 1 Maddie Sutro, who swept Olivia Fong 6-2, 6-0, and at No. 2 from Mackenzie Sutro, who defeated Amelia Stapels 6-1, 6-0.
Norton’s Devan Seidel lost in two sets at No. 3 singles, along with Norton’s No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams.