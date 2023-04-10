MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys tennis team did not lose a set in sweeping past North Attleboro High on Monday in its 5-0 Hockomock League shutout.

The Hornets dominated both singles and doubles, winning all in two sets. At No. 1 singles, Mansfield’s Neema Khosravani defeated North’s Brody Carter 6-0, 6-1, and in No. 2 singles, Nikhil Nain swept Darren Liang 7-5, 6-3.