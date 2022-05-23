ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High boys tennis team dominated in singles to take a 4-1 Hockomock League win over Attleboro High on Monday.
The Hornets didn’t lose a set in singles as Kailash Elumalai (6-3, 6-0), Neema Khossravani (6-0, 6-0) and Jesse Colchamiro (6-3, 6-1) took wins over Attleboro’s top three.
In doubles, Mansfield’s No. 1 team of Iniyan Karuppusamy and Nikhil Nain won 6-3, 6-1 over AHS’ Tyler Rocchio and Evan Sousa. The Bombardiers’ second doubles team of Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen earned the host’s only win, 6-2, 6-3.
Oliver Ames 4, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The lone win for North Attleboro came at No. 1 singles where Will Folan swept OA’s Nick Westerbeke, 6-1, 6-0.
Dover-Sherborn 5, Norton 0
DOVER — Norton’s Sam Tavassoli went three sets with his opponent, but lost 4-6, 7-6, 2-7.
GIRLS Attleboro 3, Mansfield 2
MANSFIELD — The Bombardiers closed out their regular season with their 10h win as Ella Lynch-Bartek (6-1, 6-1) and Madison Fuscaldo (4-6, 6-3, 6-2) earned wins in singles, with Fuscaldo’s win deciding the match for Attleboro. At third singles, Mansfield’s Caroline Guravage beat Zoe Stanley 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles, Mansfield’s top team of Savannah Carey and Alexis O’Keefe won 6-2, 6-4 while Attleboro’s No. 2 doubles team of Kyra Johnson and Presley Biller earned a 7-5, 6-2 win.
King Philip 4, Franklin 1
WRENTHAM — King Philip dropped just one match in its win over Franklin.
With usual No. 3 singles player Sammie Taylor out due to COVID-19 protocol, Caroline Freese stepped in. She lost her match in two sets st 2-6, 0-6. Her fellow singles playes in Ahunna James (6-3, 6-2) and Shea Mellman (6-3, 6-1) earned wins to help Franklin get ahead.
Both doubles matches went over two hours, but the top team of Resha Ajoy and Lauren Casper earned a three set win in a third set tie break. They won 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
The second doubles team of Priya Riar and Carlie Burns won in three sets at 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, pulling out a “very close and competitive victory” per head coach Bob Goldberg.
Dover-Sherborn 3, Norton 2
NORTON — Norton’s only wins came from Maddie Sutro at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-2, and Olivia McConnell at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-2.