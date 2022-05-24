MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys tennis team won at the third singles spot and took both doubles matches in its 3-2 Hockomock League win at home over Canton High Tuesday.
Iniyan Karuppusamy won 6-0, 6-1 at third singles while the the top doubles team of Jessie Colchamiro and Nikhil Nain won 6-4, 6-0.
The Hornets’ second doubles pairing of Josh and Jacob Weiner won 6-0, 6-2.
Medway 4, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers’ lone win came from No. 3 singles player Adam Wynne who took a 6-2, 6-0 sweep of his Mustangs’ opponent.
Bishop Feehan 3, Old Rochester Regional 2
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan won twice in singles and once in doubles to prevail.
Ishaan Siwach won 6-4, 6-0 and Anthony Kurtzer won 6-1, 7-5 as the No. 1 and No. 3 singles players, respectively. In doubles, Jackson Bartlett and Aakash Despande won 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS Norton 3, Medway 2
MEDWAT — The Lancers won twice in singles and once in doubles en route to a win over Medway.
Maddie Sutro (6-1, 6-4) won at the top singles spot and Olivia McConnell (6-0, 6-0) won in the second doubles spot. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Amanda Quinn and Sara Richardson won 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 for a three set victory.
Seekonk 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
SEEKONK — Seekonk’s No. 1 singles player Lilly MacDonald won 6-2, 6-1 over Ellie Correia. Madison Fitzgerald beat Neely Deschenes in a 6-0, 6-0 final for Seekonk’s win at No. 3 singles.
The top doubles pairing for Seekonk of Brooke Myers and Sara Demelo won 7-5, 6-1 and the second doubles pairing for Seekonk of Ava Lyon and Leandra Pereira won 6-0, 6-0.
D-R’s only win came at No. 2 singles with Taylor Jones prevailing over Carissa Mason, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.