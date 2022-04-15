FRANKLIN — The Franklin High boys tennis team snapped Mansfield High’s five-match winning streak on Friday, pulling out a 3-2 Hockomock League decision.
Mansfield had two wins in singles, with a three-set win from No. 2 Kailash Elumalai over Thomas Broyles. Elumalai dropped the first set 5-7 before winning back-to-back sets 6-2, 12-10.
The Hornets’ Iniyan Karuppasany rolled in No. 3 singles, winning 6-1, 6-1, but No. 1 singles player Neema Khosravani fell 6-4, 6-4 to Vayshnav Malhotra.
“They’re always tough, always really deep,” Mansfield boys head coach Gary Belastock said of defending Kelly Rex Division champion Franklin. “We kind of won where we thought, in second and third singles. Our first singles player (Khosravani) put up a heck of a fight. That was a well-played match. She is going to be a really special player in a couple years.”
Mansfield’s No. 1 doubles team of Jonah Fine and Nikhil Nain fell 6-1, 7-6, dropping a tiebreak in the second frame. The second doubles tandem of Jacob Weiner and Josh Weiner lost 6-1, 6-2.
Belastock felt Franklin was just a little better in doubles, which proved to be the difference.
“I’m a little disappointed in our doubles,” Belastock said. “First doubles got off to a slow start and rallied back to force a tiebreaker in the second set, but I would have loved to see them force a third set. (Franklin’s) just a little deeper in doubles, a little stronger and more consistent than our doubles teams, but overall it was a super competitive match.”
Despite the loss, Belastock said it offered a good match to take stock of the team, and look at where the group needs to improve and be stronger.
“This will be a good gauge (as to where we are),” Belastock said. “We don’t learn much when we win 5-0 and the sets are 6-1, 6-0. It’s not much of a learning experience. This, you see where the other teams beat us”
The Hornets (5-1, 5-1) return to action on April 26, in a road tilt against Sharon.
GIRLS Franklin 3, Mansfield 2
MANSFIELD — The Hornets had one win in singles and one in in doubles, with Caroline Guravage winning 6-3, 6-1 over Franklin’s Ashmiya Boopathy.
In doubles, the team of Jillian Hanley and Savannah Carey won 7-6, 6-3 for Mansfield (2-4, 2-4).
The Hornets return to the courts on April 26 at Sharon.