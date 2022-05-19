WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Mansfield High girls tennis team took both doubles matches and two in singles in a 4-1 non-league win over West Bridgewater High on Thursday.
The Hornets’ first doubles team of Jonah Fine and Nikhil Nain won 6-3, 6-1 while Jacob Weiner and Josh Weiner won 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles. Neema Khosravani won 6-1, 6-1 and Iniyan Karuppusamy won 7-5, 6-4 at second and third singles, respectively.
GIRLS Foxboro 3, Canton 2
FOXBORO — The Warriors took the Hockomock League win with Athena Li and Hailey Kornbluth winning in singles and Abby Costa and Juliana Preston prevailing in doubles.