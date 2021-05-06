NORTH ATTLEBORO — Jonah Manso and Sam Gallagher each lost just two games in winning their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches as the North Attleboro High boys’ tennis team carved out a 5-0 victory over King Philip Regional High Thursday in the Hockomock League season debut for both teams.
The King Philip girls took a 4-1 decision over the Rocketeers as Katarina Schneider fired a shutout at No. 1 singles for the Warriors. Junior Sammie Taylor made her debut at No. 3 singles, winning in straight sets, while Ahuna James made her debut at No. 1 doubles with Shea Mellman in another straight-sets win as KP coach Bob Goldberg won his 690th match.
- Jonah Fine and Adam Elsner fired a straight set shutout at No. 2 doubles as the Mansfield High boys’ team took a 5-0 decision over Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match.
- Alex Burnham won the decisive third set of her No. 1 singles match 6-1, while Kate Martin won a first set tiebreaker at No. 3 singles as the Mansfield girls claimed a 3-2 win over the Tigers.
- Athena Li, Pam Nelson and Sarah Pragg all posted straight set shutout singles victories as the Foxboro girls posted a 4-1 win over Franklin in a Hockomock League match.
- In Tri-Valley League action, the Norton boys downed Medway 4-1. Jack Rilli and Andrew Soares won their respective No. 1 and 3 singles matches in straight sets. Senior captains Jacob Vergow and Nick Janineh won a tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles as did the No. 2 team of Nathan Daly and Adam Wynne.
- Sophomore Maddie Sutro lost just one game in winning her No. 1 singles debut match, while Olivia McConell lost just two at No. 2 singles, but the Norton girls fell 3-2 to the Mustangs.
North Attleboro boys 5, King Philip 0: Jonah Manso (NA) def. Brady Janell 6-0, 6-2; Sam Gallagher (NA) def. John Cohen 6-1, 6-1; Will Folan (NA) def. Jackson Horn 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-6; Connor Willis-Sayf Siddiq (NA) def. Diego Nieto-Adam Grouse 6-4, 6-4; Brody Carter-Niteesh Saravanan (NA) def. Noah Ihley-Connor Sacheben 6-4, 6-3.
King Philip girls 4, North Attleboro 1: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Charlotte Moynihan 6-0, 6-0; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Haley Strom 6-2, 6-0; Sammie Taylor (KP) def. Jayli Carmichael 6-2, 6-1; Ahuna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Lauren Cosentino-Kya Shah 6-0, 6-2; Ashlyn Czirnia-Theresa Finn (NA) def. Resla Ajoy-Lauren Casper 6-2, 6-4.
Mansfield boys 5, Oliver Ames 0: Kaislish Elumelai (M) def. Kylish Ganesh 6-3, 6-0; Dheeraj Valluru (M) def. Rafael Vache 6-0, 6-1; Kai Schirmacher (M) def. Nick Westerbeeck 6-2, 6-2; Benson Delaney-Nikhil Lankitalle (M) def. Alex Vasiliou-Tim Nguyn 6-0, 6-0; Jonah Fine-Adam Elsner (M) def. Khalil Bander-Jiva Segaran 6-0, 6-0.
Mansfield girls 3, Oliver Ames 2: Alex Burnham (M) def. Kate McCormick 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Ariana Khosragami (M) def. Sarah Morley 6-3, 6-2; Kate Martin (M) def. Liz McAdams 7-6 (2), 6-2; Kate McLaughlin-Grace Hallander (OA) def. Sarah Harrington-Ali McDavitt def. 7-6 (5), 6-1; Morgan Vasilu-Caroline Pepper (OA) def. Alexis Wendlund-Alexis O’Keefe 6-0, 6-0.
Foxboro girls 4, Franklin 1: Athena Li (F) def. Vedika Vinayak 6-0, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Hailey Morin 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) def. Sarah Schiavo 6-0, 6-0; Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa (F) def. jessica Pingeton-Chloe Barca 6-3, 6-2; Amula Jayam-Shriya Rajesh (Fr.) def. Becky Costsa-Makayla Peck 6-1, 6-0.
Canton boys 5, Attleboro 0: Suraj Ranachan (C) def. Ethan Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Matt Kupserman (C) def. Evan Sousa 6-0, 6-0; Minh Duong (C) def. Matt Lortos 6-2, 6-1; Ethan Nguyn-Jaylen Conson (C) def. Alejandro Jimenez-Kevin Rebelo 6-1, 6-0; Elias Cadour-Charles Doudy (C) def. Malachi Jefferson-Alex Juares 6-0, 6-2.
Canton girls 4, Attleboro 1: Rachel Kufferman (C) def. Ella Lynch-Bartek 6-0, 6-1; Laura Correal (C) def. Rachel Rainey 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2; Grace Powers (C) def. Alyssa Furtado 7-5, 4-6, 6-4; Lily Hazman-Olivia Durham (C) def. Tina Lam-Saharla Yusuf 6-1, 6-2; Kyra Johnson-Maddie Fulscado (A) def. Canapyiopa Michaelieif-Allie Wong 6-3, 6-1.
Medway girls 3, Norton 2: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Lily Woodward 6-1, 6-0; Olivia McConnell (N) def. Amy-Grace Reed 6-2, 6-0; Sophia Flotti (M) def. Liz Waddington 7-6 (2), 2-6, 10-8; Maya Deurly-Jill McElhinney (M) def. Tanya Shah-Caitlyn Bailey 6-4, 6-4; Kaitlyn Tiche-Sophia Colletti (M) def. Grace Binedar-Devan Seidel 6-1, 6-1.
