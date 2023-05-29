KP_NAHS Girls Tennis
North Attleboro High's No. 1 singles player Lauren Hunt and the Rocketeers head into the MIAA state tournament this week.

The MIAA announced the bracket seedings for boys and girls tennis across all divisions on Monday.

In Division 1, the No. 18 Attleboro boys (12-4) will visit No. 15 Xaverian (11-7) Wednesday for a 4 p.m. match. Also in Division 1, the No. 16 Bishop Feehan boys (11-3) will host No. 17 Shrewbury on Friday at 3:30 p.m.