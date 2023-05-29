The MIAA announced the bracket seedings for boys and girls tennis across all divisions on Monday.
In Division 1, the No. 18 Attleboro boys (12-4) will visit No. 15 Xaverian (11-7) Wednesday for a 4 p.m. match. Also in Division 1, the No. 16 Bishop Feehan boys (11-3) will host No. 17 Shrewbury on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
In the Division 2 bracket, No. 13 Mansfield (14-4) will host No. 20 Westwood at a date and time to be determined. Also in Division 2, No. 26 North Attleboro (9-9), which will visit No. 7 Burlington with a date to be determined.
Foxboro (9-9), the No. 14 team in Division 3, hosts No. 19 Bishop Stang at an undetermined date and time. Norton is also in the Division 3 bracket as the No. 30 seed, and will visit No. 2 Dover-Sherborn on Friday at 3:30 p.m..
The No. 26 Seekonk boys (4-10) will face No. 7 Nantucket in Division 4 with the date and time to be determined,
In the girls tournament for Division 1, No. 22 King Philip (14-6) will visit No. 13 Bishop Feehan (13-2) Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. On the Division 2 side, the No. 11 North Attleboro girls (15-3) host No. 22 Ursuline Academy Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
No. 15 Foxboro (11-7) hosts No. 17 Wilmington in the Division 3 tourney, at a date and time to be determined. Norton, the No. 32 seed in Division 3, hosts No. 33 Notre Dame Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
In Division 4, the No. 20 Seekonk girls will visit No. 13 Amesbury at a date and time to be determined.