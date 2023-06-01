MANSFIELD — The No. 13 seed Mansfield High boys tennis team earned a 3-2 win over No. 20 Westwood High on Thursday in their MIAA Division 2 state tourney preliminary-round match, clinched by a three-hour comeback at second singles from Nikhil Nain.
Nain dropped the first set at 6-2, and rallied back to win the second set 6-1. In the third set Nain battled to a 7-5 win to take the match.
The win in the first round of the Division 2 postseason avenges a loss to Westwood earlier in the season. Mansfield swept all singles matches and lost both doubles games.
Mansfield moves on to play the winner of No. 4 Hingham vs. No. 29 Marshfield, who play on Friday.
Burlington 4, North Attleboro 1
BURLINGTON — Carson Dameron and Brody Gaulin’s victory at first doubles was the only match win in the Rocketeers’ first-round loss to No. 7 Burlington in Division 2 state tourney play.
No. 26 seed North Attleboro lost all the singles matches and at second doubles in two sets. Dameron and Gaulin battled to a 6-2 win in the first set, but lost the second 6-4. In the decisive third set, the Rocketeer duo won 10-7.
North Attleboro ends the season with a record of 9-10.
GIRLS North Attleboro 4, Ursuline Academy 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The No. 11 Rocketeer girls swept singles and won once in doubles over No. 22 Ursuline Academy to advance in the Division 2 postseason.
Lauren Hunt (6-2, 6-1), Megan Atwood (7-5, 6-3) and Grace Noreck (7-6 [7-5], 6-1) all earned wins in singles. In doubles, the second team of Sophia Copp and Jayla Stone took a 6-4, 6-3 win. The first doubles team for the Rocketeers of Liz Silva and Grace Manning battled through three sets, but lost 6-1, 2-6, 3-6.
Next for North Attleboro is the winner of No. 6 Sharon and No. 27 Dartmouth, who play Friday.
Amesbury 3, Seekonk 2
AMESBURY — Seekonk won two matches in its Division 4 preliminary-round loss, ending the Warriors’ season at 7-8.