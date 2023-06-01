MANSFIELD — The No. 13 seed Mansfield High boys tennis team earned a 3-2 win over No. 20 Westwood High on Thursday in their MIAA Division 2 state tourney preliminary-round match, clinched by a three-hour comeback at second singles from Nikhil Nain.

Nain dropped the first set at 6-2, and rallied back to win the second set 6-1. In the third set Nain battled to a 7-5 win to take the match.