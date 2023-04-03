NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys tennis team took two wins in doubles and one in singles to slip past Canton High 3-2 in the Rocketeers’ Hockomock League season opener.
Caleb Cheney was the lone winner in singles for the Rocketeers, winning 6-3, 7-6 (5). Top doubles team Brody Gaulin and Quinn DiFiore cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win and the second doubles team of Arnav Raghuvanshi and Aaran Anjna won in three sets at 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
The Rocketeers host Taunton on Wednesday.
King Philip 3, Stoughton 2
WRENTHAM — King Philip won twice in singles and once in doubles to top the Black Knights.
Noah Ihley (6-2, 6-2) and Arjun Kollu (6-0, 6-1) won in second and third singles, respectively, for the Warriors. In first doubles Luke Bailor and Brent Schneider won 6-0, 7-6 (7-4). Jackson Hom nearly pulled out a third set tiebreak for KP, but lost 6-4, 4-6 (8-10).
GIRLS Attleboro 3, Mansfield 2
MANSFIELD — The Bombardiers got straight set wins from No. 1 singles player Maddie Fuscaldo (6-2, 6-2) and the second doubles team of Julia Leonardo and Katie Lortos (6-1, 6-2).
Bree Paulette won in third singles, taking a three set match win at 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Mansfield had wins from Claire Copp in second singles at 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 over Presley Biller. Jill Hanley and Savannah Carey won in first doubles at 6-4, 6-4.
Attleboro plays Milford on Wednesday. Mansfield plays Wednesday at Foxboro.
King Philip 5, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — King Philip dominated the court taking all of its wins in two sets.
Ahunna James (6-0, 7-5), Shea Mellman (6-1, 6-3) and Caroline Freese (6-0, 6-1) all won in first, second and third singles, respectively. In doubles the top team of Carlie Burns and Priya Riar had a clean 6-0, 6-0 day and Lauren Casper and Ryann O’Sullivan won 6-1, 6-2 in second doubles.
King Philip (1-0) plays again on Wednesday, hosting Franklin.