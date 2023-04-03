NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys tennis team took two wins in doubles and one in singles to slip past Canton High 3-2 in the Rocketeers’ Hockomock League season opener.

Caleb Cheney was the lone winner in singles for the Rocketeers, winning 6-3, 7-6 (5). Top doubles team Brody Gaulin and Quinn DiFiore cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win and the second doubles team of Arnav Raghuvanshi and Aaran Anjna won in three sets at 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.