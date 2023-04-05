NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys tennis team swept four of its five matches to sweep past Taunton High 5-0 in their Hockomock League match Wednesday.

Darren Liang (6-3, 6-0) and Caleb Cheney (6-2, 6-1) won in second and third singles, respectively, for the Rocketeers. In No. 1 doubles, Quinn DiFiore and Brody Gaulin won 6-1, 6-3. North’s second doubles team Arnav Raghuvanshi and Aryan Anjna won 6-2, 6-2.