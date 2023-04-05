NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys tennis team swept four of its five matches to sweep past Taunton High 5-0 in their Hockomock League match Wednesday.
Darren Liang (6-3, 6-0) and Caleb Cheney (6-2, 6-1) won in second and third singles, respectively, for the Rocketeers. In No. 1 doubles, Quinn DiFiore and Brody Gaulin won 6-1, 6-3. North’s second doubles team Arnav Raghuvanshi and Aryan Anjna won 6-2, 6-2.
At No.1 singles, Brody Carter beat Michael Kimmer 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Attleboro 4, Milford 1
MILFORD — Attleboro’s Kyle Neuendorf dropped his first set, but worked back to take a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win in singles. Tyler Rocchio won 6-3, 6-2 in second singles and the first doubles tandem of Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen won 6-1, 6-2. In second doubles, Noem Cook and Clayton Tyler won 6-2, 6-0.
Attleboro (1-1) plays again on Monday at Stoughton.
Franklin 4, King Philip 1
FRANKLIN — King Philip picked up just one match win in its loss to Franklin.
The Warriors’ lone win came from from Arjun Kolli in third singles at 6-0, 6-0. King Philip plays again on Thursday at Xaverian.
Bishop Feehan 5, Arlington Catholic 0
ARLINGTON — Bishop Feehan rolled to the Catholic Central League win, winning every match.
In singles, Ishaan Siwach (6-1, 6-2), Aakash Deshpande (6-1, 6-0) and Max Comey (6-0, 6-0) all cruised to wins. In No. 1 doubles, Christian Stachera and Jams Mallon didn’t drop a set, winning 6-0, 6-0.
The second doubles team of Nakul Bhatia and Kaya Yuceler won by forfeit. Bishop Feehan (1-0) plays again on Thursday, hosting Boston College High.
GIRLS Attleboro 4, Milford 1
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers rolled in their home opener, getting straight set wins in No. 1 singles from Maddie Fuscaldo and in second singles from Presley Biller.
In doubles, the No. 1 duo of Zoe Stanley and Kyra Johnson along with the second team of Julia Leonardo and Katie Lortos won in straight sets. Attleboro (2-0) plays again at home on Monday against Stoughton.
Foxboro 4, Mansfield 1
FOXBORO — The Warriors’ Haley Kornbluth defeated Mansfield’s Alexis O’Keefe 6-0, 6-0 and Makayla Oeck defeated Claire Copp 6-3, 6-2. Mansfield won the third singles match 6-3, 10-6.
In No. 1 doubles, Analise Tia and Audrey Paulino won by a score of 6-2, 6-3. Emily Stow and Katelynn Dineen won in second doubles with a score of 6-3, 6-1.
Franklin 3, King Philip 2
WRENTHAM — King Philip dropped both doubles and its second singles match to Franklin, falling 3-2.
King Philip’s Ahunna James cruised through the top singles match, winning 6-0, 6-0. In third singles Caroline Freese won 6-2, 6-2. First doubles was key for King Philip to pull out a win, leading 3-0 in the third set, but lost 6-4.
“(We) just made too many unforced errors, and in the final that is what cost (us) the match,” King Philip coach Bob Goldberg said.