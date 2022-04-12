NORTON — It was a clean sweep for the North Attleboro High boys tennis team Tuesday afternoon as the Rocketeers beat Norton High, 5-0.
North’s No. 1 Will Folan beat Norton’s Jack Rilli 6-2, 6-3. Brody Carter topped Andrew Soares 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 singles match and Darren Liang beat Matt Weise 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in the No. 3 singles for North Attleboro.
In doubles, Rocketeers Griffin Rodden and Arnav Raghuvanshi won 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 1 slot and Caleb Cheney and Aashman Gupta won in the second doubles slot 6-2, 7-5.
“Great effort from third singles to win the three set tiebreak,” said North Attleboro head coach Mike Lacasse.
North Attleboro (2-2, 1-2) will play against on Wednesday while Norton (0-2) faces Dover-Sherborn.
GIRLS Franklin 3, North Attleboro 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers’ Lauren Hunt won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1. In doubles, the team of Ashlyn Cziria and Teresa Fan took the match to a third set, before pulling out a Rocketeer win at 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
North Attleboro (2-2) takes on Norton next Thursday.
Seekonk 4, Blackstone-Millville 1
SEEKONK — The Warriors dropped only one match against Blackstone-Millville. Seekonk (3-2) plays Bourne on Thursday.