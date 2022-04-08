NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys tennis team only dropped one match in doubles to roll to a 4-1 win over Attleboro High on the Rocketeers’ courts Friday.
The lone win for Attleboro came at No. 1 doubles match, with Tyler Rocchio and Kyle Nuendorf beating Arnav Raghuvanshi and Griffin Rodden, 7-5, 6-0.
In singles, North Attleboro’s Will Folan beat Ethan Johnson (6-2, 6-3), Brody Carter swept Matt Lortos (6-0, 6-0) and Darren Liang downed Arvou Sodhani (6-1, 6-0).
North’s No. 2 doubles team of Caleb Cheney and Hasman Gupta beating AHS’ Malachi Jefferson and connor Coleman 6-4, 9-7.
Mansfield 4, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — Despite being down three starters, including at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, the Hornets still knocked off the Warriors.
At No. 1 singles, Neema Khosravani beat Garrett Spillane 6-3, 6-4 to continue Khosravani’s good start to the season for the Hornets. In second singles, Mansfield’s Benson Delaney beat Raj Jetty 6-1, 6-2, and at third singles, Mansfield’s Nikhil Nain swept Justin Kandula 6-0, 6-1.
Mansfield won the second doubles Lura Meyer and Nathan Cote beating Foxboro’s Jesse Colchamiro and Dhruv Jain 6-1, 6-2. Foxboro’s lone win came at No. 1 doubles, with Josh and Jacob Weiner beating Ryan Fossella and Visruth Chavalam 6-3, 6-4.
GIRLS North Attleboro 3, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers swept three singles matches to offset the Bombardiers’ two wins in doubles.
At No. 1 singles, Lauren Hunt defeated Ella Lynch-Partek 6-3, 6-1. Crace Noreck defeated Maddie Fuscaldo 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and in the No. 3 singles, Krithika Mood beat Zoe Stanley 6-4, 6-4.
Attleboro’s Tina Lam and Saharla Yusuf beat Kyna Shah and Lauren Consentino 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. In the No. 2 doubles match, Kyra Johnson and Presley Biller beat Ashlyn Cziria and Teresa Fan 6-3, 6-4.
Johnson and Biller earned their first doubles win at the varsity level.
Foxboro 4, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets’ lone point came from the second doubles team of Savannah Carey and Jillian Hanley in their loss to Foxboro.
Carey and Hanley defeated Emily Stow and Sydney Lebow, dropping the first set 5-7 befroe winning the second set 6-3. In the third set, Mansfield forced a tie-break and came out victorious at 10-7.
Foxboro’s singles trio of Athena Li, Hailey Kornbluth and Makayla Peck all won, with Li not surrendering a point and Kornbluth allowing one second-set point. Peck won 6-0, 7-5.
Foxboro won at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-0, with Abby Costa and Juliana Preston downing Alexis Joyce and Claire Copp.