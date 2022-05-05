TAUNTON — The North Attleboro High boys tennis swept the court with Taunton High Thursday in a 5-0 road win.
Will Folan (6-2, 6-2), Bordy Carter (6-1, 6-2) and Darren Liang (6-1, 6-0) all won in singles for the Rocketeers while North’s No. 1 doubles tandem went to tiebreak twice, winning 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5). The second doubles team of Quinn DiFiore and Aashman Gupta won 6-0, 6-2.
Mansfield 5, Oliver Ames 0
BROCKTON — Mansfield’s Kailash Elumalai (6-3, 6-3), Neema Khossravani (6-1, 6-1) and Iniyan Karupussamy (6-3, 6-2) all won in singles. In doubles, the Hornets’ top team of Benson Delaney and Jonah Fine won 6-3, 6-2 and the second team of Jesse Colchamiro and Jacob Weiner won 7-6, 6-3.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Old Rochester Regional 1
MATTAPOISETT — The Falcons’ David Anghinetti (injury default) and Nate Conti (6-3, 7-5) each won in singles. Luke Taylor and Nick Antonio won in No. 1 doubles 6-4, 6-4. The second doubles of Mitchell Bushell and Spencer Jones won in three sets, dropping the first 2-6 befroe going on to win consecutive sets at 6-4, 6-3.
Seekonk 4, Wareham 1
SEEKONK — Seekonk swept in singles and won in No. 1 doubles. Abhi Patel (6-2, 6-1), Rowan Jordan (6-3, 6-1) and Alex Hardro (6-1, 6-1) all won in two sets. Athan Toprac and Ben Swanson won in a clean sheet at No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-0.
Holliston 3, Norton 2
NORTON — The Lancers two wins came in singles. Jack Rilli won at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-2. At third singles, Sam Tavassoli Hojati won 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
GIRLS Old Rochester Regional 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2
DIGHTON — The Falcons’ Taylor Jones took a 6-1, 62 win at No. 2 singles, beating Macy Ingham. D-R’s No. 2 doubles team of Neely Deschenes and Leah Hughes won 6-4, 6-3.
Austin Prep 4, Bishop Feehan 1
READING — Bishop Feehan took only one match in its first loss of the season.
Sophia Comey battled to three sets at No. 2 singles, winning 6-4 in the first set before falling 6-3 in the second. In the decisive third set, Comey prevailed 10-5.