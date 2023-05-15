NORWOOD — The Norton High boys tennis team took a 4-1 win at Norwood High on Monday.
The Lancers took two wins in No. 2 singles from Matthew Weise and at No. 3 singles from Jake Brady McKay. Weise won in two sets and McKay also won in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, Andrew Soares and Adam Wynne rolled to a 5-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
Sam Tavassoli lost at No. 1 singles. 6-0, 6-4.
“Big matches for (Andrew) and (Adam),” Norton coach Kerri Murphy said. “Sam (Tavassoli) hut himself by slipping but he got back up for a good fight.”
Norton’s No. 2 doubles team of Garrett Welch and Jason Co also won in straight sets, winning 6-1, 6-3.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 5, King Philip 0
WRENTHAM — The Shamrocks won all of their matches in two sets. At No. 1 singles, Meghan McCusker defeated KP’s Ahunna James in a 6-0, 6-2 score and at No. 2 singles Sophia Comey won 6-1, 6-1 over Shea Mellman.
Alexis Poluvatzick defeated KP’s Ryan O’Sullivan in a 6-0, 6-0 score at No. 3 singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Feehan’s Libby Cook and Emma Kennedy won 6-2, 6-1 over KP’s Caroline Freese and Priya Riar. King Philip’s Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang dropped their No. 2 doubles match to Molly Sullivan and Taylor Demond 6-4, 6-0 .
Norwood 4, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers’ Maddie Sutro continued to thrive at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-1 win in Norton’s loss for the Lancers lone set wins of the match.