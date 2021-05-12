NORTON — Tri-Valley League boys’ tennis powerhouse Dover-Sherborn Regional High swept all three singles matches, losing just three games in scoring a 5-0 victory in over Norton High Wednesday.
Jacob Vergow and Nick Janineh had the most success for the Lancers (1-3), winning four games at No. 1 doubles.
The Norton girls won only one game in the three completed matches in a 3-0 rain-shortened Tri-Valley League loss to Dover-Sherborn.
The Lancers (1-3) host Millis Thursday.
Dover-Sherborn 5, Norton 0: Dan Pomhal (DS) def. Jack Rilli 6-2, 6-0; Dan Mozhaddam (DS) def. Andrew Soares 6-0, 6-1; Josh Martin-Ovich (DS) def. Adam Wynne 6-0, 6-0; Jaeger Grace-Cam Strouse (DS) def. Nick Janineh-Jacob Vergow 6-2, 6-2; Will DePolo-Gabe Gatz (DS) def. Chris Strynar-Spencer Kitchen 6-0, 6-0,
Dover-Sherborn girls 3, Norton 0: Jacki Keough (DS) def. Caitlyn Bailey 6-0, 6-0; Cathleen Whittle-Pika Evans (DS) def. Tanya Sha-Liv Waddington 6-1, 6-0; Abby Atwood-Isabelle Lafleur (DS) def. Grace Binedar-Devan Seidel 6-0, 6-0.
