DOVER — The Norton High boys tennis team lost all of the matches in two sets to No. 3 Dover-Sherborn, falling 5-0 in the first round of the Division 3 boys tennis postseason.
The No. 30 Lancers saw its best battle come in first singles from Sam Tavassoli, who lost 6-3, 6-0.
The season ends for Norton with a record of 4-13.
GIRLS Foxboro-Wilmington match postponed
FOXBORO — The No. 15 seed Warrior girls’ Division 3 preliminary round match against No. 18 Wilmington was postponed on Thursday due to rain and lightning in the area.
The match has been rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. in Foxboro.