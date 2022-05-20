NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Norton High girls tennis team swept all three singles matches to edge North Attleboro High 3-2 on Friday.
The Lancers’ Maddie Sutro (6-0, 6-1), Olivia McConnell (6-0, 6-1) and Allison Sheedy (6-1, 6-2) all earned wins. The trio beat NA’s Lauren Hunt, Krithika Mood and Amira Farid, respectively.
North Attleboro’s top doubles team of Ashlyn Cziria and Teresa Fan won 6-3, 6-0 over Sara Richardson and Jillian Arduino. The second team for NA of Han Li and Julia Curran won 6-0, 6-0 over Ava Doyle and Lillian Abreu.