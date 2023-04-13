ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys tennis team could not scratch out a singles win as it fell to Oliver Ames High 3-2 on Thursday.
Both of Attleboro’s wins came in doubles where the No. 1 team of Luke Hinton and Brady Roson won 6-0, 6-4, and the second doubles team of Clayton Tyler and Noem Cook won in a third set tiebreaker, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 4, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks defeated Notre Dame Academy for the second time this season.
The Shamrocks took all but one doubles match. Megan McCusker (6-2, 6-2), Sophia Comey (6-3, 6-3) and Alexis Poluvatzick (6-1, 6-1) all won in straight sets in singles.
The No. 2 doubles team of Molly Sullivan and Taylor Demond won in two sets, 6-3, 6-1.
Oliver Ames 4, Attleboro 1
EASTON — Down four starters, Attleboro was unable to match Oliver Ames in a road test.
The Bombardiers posted their only win at second doubles where Caroline Lynch-Bartek and Jenny Morin made their varsity debuts by playing the only three-set match of the day and pulled out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.