ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys tennis team could not scratch out a singles win as it fell to Oliver Ames High 3-2 on Thursday.

Both of Attleboro’s wins came in doubles where the No. 1 team of Luke Hinton and Brady Roson won 6-0, 6-4, and the second doubles team of Clayton Tyler and Noem Cook won in a third set tiebreaker, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.