Bishop Feehan High’s No. 1 singles player Megan McCusker returns a shot during Thursday’s tennis match against Cardinal Spellman High in Attleboro.

 Martin Gavin / for the sun chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys tennis team defeated rival Attleboro High on Thursday, winning 3-2.

The Rocketeers took two in singles, winning in the No. 1 game . Brody Carter outlasted Kyle Neuendorf in a lengthy battle at 7-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Quin DiFiore also won in three sets at 5-7, 7-6, 7-6.