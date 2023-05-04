ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys tennis team defeated rival Attleboro High on Thursday, winning 3-2.
The Rocketeers took two in singles, winning in the No. 1 game . Brody Carter outlasted Kyle Neuendorf in a lengthy battle at 7-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Quin DiFiore also won in three sets at 5-7, 7-6, 7-6.
Brody Gaulin and Carsen Cameron won 9-6, 2-6, 6-3 over Attleboro’s No. 1 doubles team of Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen. Attleboro’s match wins came in No. 2 singles from Tyler Rocchio’s 6-1, 6-2 win and Noam Cook and Clay Tyler’s 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles.
Taunton 3, King Philip 2
TAUNTON — King Philip’s No. 1 singles Luke Bailer won 6-4, 6-3 over Michael Kimmer and No. 2 singles Arjun Kollu won 6-3, 6-0. The Warriors dropped decisive matches at No. 3 singles and at No. 1 and 2 doubles.
Medfield 5, Norton 0
MEDFIELD — The Lancers’ Matt Weise battled Ben Grenon in a 6-4, 6-4 loss at No. 2 singles while Sam Tavassoli also came up short at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-3.
GIRLS King Philip 5, Taunton 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip’s Ahunna James breezed through No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win and Shea Mellman earned a win at No. 2 singles with a 6-1, 6-2 match win.
At No. 3 singles, Caroline Freese battled to a tie break, coming back from a 6-2 first set loss to win the second 6-4 and the tie break at 7-5 to cap a three hour match.
The Warriors’ No. 1 doubles team of Carlie Burns and Priya Riar won 6-3, 6-4 and the No. 2 team of Lauren Basper and Jaelyn Dang rallied to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Bishop Feehan 5, Cardinal Spellman 0
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks did not drop a single point in their win.
In singles, Megan McCusker, Sophia Comey and Alexis Poluvatzick each won 6-0, 6-0. Feehan’s No. 1 doubles team of Libby Cook and Emma Kennedy, along with No. 2 doubles team of Taylor Demond and Ella Graham, won their matches 6-0, 6-0 to complete the sweep.
Medfield 4, Norton 1
NORTON — The lone win for the Lancers came at At No. 1 singles where Madeleine Sutro make quick work of Medfield’s Laura Barr, beating her 6-0, 6-1.
All other matches went two sets in favor of Medfield.