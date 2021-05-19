WRENTHAM — Katarina Schneider posted a straight-sets shutout win at No. 1 singles, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Ahunna James and Shea Mellman, as the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ tennis team posted a 4-1 victory over Franklin High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
The Warriors (6-0) also took a straight-sets shutout at No. 2 doubles wiht Sammie Taylor and Resha Ajoy. The Warriors visit Sharon Friday.
- Freshman Mikhail Maim made his singles debut at No. 3 and took a straight set win, while four other Hornets made their varsity debuts in winning doubles matches as the Mansfield boys (5-1) took a 5-0 Hockomock League win over Taunton. The Hornets visit Stoughton Thursday.
- Ethan Johnson earned a 10-3 win at No. 1 singles as the Attleboro boys’ (3-3) prepared for Thursday’s match against North Attleboro in taking a 3-2 Hockomock League victory over Milford.
- Taking all five matches in straight set shutouts the Bishop Feehan girls (4-1) scored a 5-0 victory over St. Joseph’s in a Catholic Central League match. The Shamrocks meet Arlington Catholic Thursday.
- The Bishop Feehan boys (5-0) returned from Lynn with four pro set wins and a forfeit win in scoring a 5-0 Catholic Central League win at St. Mary’s. The Shamrocks are off until a match Monday with Austin Prep.
- Peter Anghinetti won a pair of 6-2 sets at No. 2 singles, while the Dighton-Rehoboth boys won both doubles matches to win its South Coast Conference season debut, 3-2 over Apponequet.
- Maddie Sutro fired a straight set shutout win at No. 1 singles and Olivia McConnell lost just one game at No. 2 singles as the Norton girls (3-4) edged Ashland in a Tri-Valley League match.
- Chris Stryner and Spencer Kitchen won a set at No. 2 doubles, but the Norton boys (1-5) fell 5-0 to Ashland in a Tri-Valley League match.
- The Seekonk boys made their South Coast Conference season debut and scored a 3-2 victory over Wareham as the No. 1 doubles team of Brady Santoro and Alex Leandro won a third set super tiebreaker 14-10, after splitting the first two sets 6-4, 6-7. Rowan Jordan and Jhett Mason won at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 7-5.
Mansfield boys 5, Taunton 0: Kailish Elumvlai (M) def. Mike Kimmer 6-2, 6-2; Dheeral Valluru (M) def. Tom Ambrose 6-0, 6-0; Mikhail Maim (M) def. Derek Dusseault 6-2, 6-2; Trapham Pallam-Diwakar Sandhu (M) def. Andrew Letourneau-Sam Ferrar 6-2, 6-4; Jesse Colchamiro-Sachu Ponnaganti (M) def. Nolan Longley-Evan Correira 6-0, 6-1.
Attleboro boys 3, Milford 2: Ethan Johnson (A) def. Dillon Wang 10-3; Diego Rivera (M) def. Evan Sousa 10-2; Ben Johnson (M) def. Matt Lortos 10-4; Kevin Rebelo-Malachi Jefferson (A) def. Eric Doucette-Leo Donnelly 10-4; Kyle Neuendorf-Alex Harrop (A) def. Harrison Dian-Connor McLeod 10-5.
Bishop Feehan boys 5, St. Mary’s 0: Arnav Sawant (BF) def. Chris Wyatt 8-4; Ishaan Siwach (BF) def. Sean Matthers 8-0; Logan Gallagher (BF) def. Aidan Sullivan 8-2; Aidan O’Keefe-Krishiv Kapadia (BF) def. Dion Sacca-Chris Luceman 8-1; Jackson Bartlett-Anthony Kurtzer (BF) won by forfeit. .
Bishop Feehan girls 5, St. Joseph’s 0: Sophia Comey (BF) def. Liz Cssidy 6-0, 6-0; Katy Cabral (BF) def. Anna Smith 6-0, 6-0; Emily Wright (BF) def. Alex Anconyvaj 6-0, 6-0; Emily Gallucci-Libby Cook (BF) def. Anfredo Anconyvaj-Brenna Daly 6-0, 6-0; Anna Lamoriello-Bella Wehbe (BF) def. Nicole Shakov-Sophie Farrar 6-0, 6-0.
Ashland boys 5, Norton 0: Arjun Crebbe-Nair (A) def. Jack Rilli 6-0, 6-0; Evan Rosoff (A) def. Andrew Soares 7-6 (5), 6-4; Dontyont Kim (A) def. Collin Lyons 7-6 (6), 6-4; Sid Tilyak-Raahin Syed (A) def. Nick Janineh-Ethan Daly 6-4, 6-3; Nathan Mathew-Chruv Chuja (A) def. Chris Strynar-Spencer Kitchen 6-3, 4-6, 6-2..
King Philip girls 4, Franklin 1: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Vadika Vinayak 6-0, 6-0; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Hailey Morin 6-2, 6-3; Sarah Schiavo (F) def. Lauren Casper 6-0, 6-2; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) dfe. Jessia Pington-Chloe Barca 6-0, 6-0; Resha Ajoy-Sammie Taylor (KP) def. Kelsey Macguire-Allison Bagley 6-0 6-0.
Norton girls 3, Ashland 2: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Lea Burlich 6-0, 6-0; Oliva McConnell (N) def. Eliza Kalenjian 6-1, 6-0; Aaruni Finch (A) def. Caitlyn Bailey 6-0, 6-1; Tanya Shah-Liz Waddington (N) def. Natalie Kelly-Anya Shetty 6-3, 6-2; Cece Labbe-Rebecca Silva (A) def. Devan Seidel-Grace Binedar 6-3, 6-0. .
Dighton-Rehoboth boys 3, Apponequet 2: Peter Anghinetti (DR) def. Colin Bellemore 6-2, 6-2; Mason Bellemore (A) def. David Anghinetti 6-4, 6-0; Colin Swenton (A) def. Paul Manning 7-5, 6-1; Nick Antonio-Luke Taylor DR) def. Elbin Kendall-Page Kantu 6-1, 6-4; Skylar Jones-Mitch Bushell (DR) def. Connor Swartz-Ethan Clark 6-2, 6-2.
