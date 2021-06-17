FOXBORO — For Coach Jon Montanaro and his Foxboro High girls’ tennis team, it doesn’t matter who wins, so long as the Warriors secure three points.
The unbeaten Warriors stand 14-0 and are the No. 1 seed in the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional field. They will host South Coast Conference member Somerset Berkley Friday in a first-round match.
Two years ago when the MIAA tennis tournaments were last staged, Montanaro and the Warriors advanced to the Division 2 South title match, bowing to unbeaten Martha’s Vineyard.
The task for the Warriors to just reach the sectional semifinals is daunting with the likes of a trio of unbeatens in No. 2 seed Notre Dame Academy (9-0), No. 3 seed Duxbury (13-0) and No. 4 seed Martha’s Vineyard (12-0).
That’s not to overlook No. 5 seed Medfield (14-1), No. 6 seed Dover-Sherborn (12-1) and No. 7 seed Norwell (9-1).
“We have our work cut out for us, there are a lot of other great teams in Division 2,” Montanaro said.
Two years ago, Foxboro High’s current No. 2 and 3 singles players Pam Nelson and Sarah Prag were sophomores and contributed to the Warriors’ success in singles and doubles, respectively.
The Warriors’ unbeaten Athena Li, who is 14-0 and has lost just one set, ranks as the premier player in the Hockomock League. She will have to rely on her extensive USTA experience to battle through the much different world of team tennis.
“We’ve faced some tough competition in the Hockomock League,” Montanaro said of Li, Nelson and Prag all being tested in their unbeaten status.
Five other area teams are also participating in the postseason girls’ tournament. In Division 1 South, the No. 12 seed Bombardiers (7-7) of Attleboro High invade crosstown rival and No. 5 seed Bishop Feehan (11-2) Friday in a first-round match.
Coach Bob Goldberg’s 14-0 Kelley-Rex Division champion King Philip High Warriors are the No. 1 seed in Division 1 and could face No. 9 seed Mansfield (11-4) Monday, if the Hornets prevail over Somerset Berkley Friday in their first-round match. Also participating in the postseason is Norton (6-8), the No. 15 seed in Division 2, visiting Notre Dame Friday.
“We’re excited about the challenges we face,” Montanaro said. “It should be a lot of fun and we’re looking forward to it, but the level of competition, there are a lot of great teams.”
Not only are Li, Nelson and Prag unscathed in singles competition, the Warriors’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Maggie McAuliffe and junior Abby Costa has posted a very good 10-4 record. Foxboro has used a mix of four players in the No. 2 doubles spot.
“All of the players out there have the opportunity to win one point,” Montanaro said. “They all have to be focused just on winning their own match. It’s one point for the team. You just need three (points) to win.”
Foxboro has been challenged, taking a pair of 3-2 decisions over Sharon, while also earning 3-2 verdicts over Stoughton and Oliver Ames.
“There are three other unbeaten teams out there and we were lucky enough to get the top seed,” Montanaro said. “Those teams are going to be tough challenges for us and there are other great teams too, such as Medfield.”
In the Division 2 Boys’ South Sectional, No. 5 seed Bishop Feehan (8-2) hosts Norwood Friday, while No. 11 Foxboro (6-8) visits Westwood.
In the Division 1 South Sectional, all four area Hockomock League members have road matches on Friday as well. No. 9 seed Mansfield (10-5) is at Needham, No. 10 seed North Attleboro (9-5) visits Newton North, No. 12 seed King Philip (8-6) is at Boston College High; and No. 14 seed Attleboro (3-11) is at Sharon.
“Our program has had a lot of success in the past,” Montanaro said. “We have our captains (Nelson, Prag, McAuliffe) talk to the other players about the tournament, what each of them need to do.
“Two years is a long time since playing in the tournament. Any day our season could be cut short, you don’t know when the last match is going to be.
“Any time that you get to the playoffs, records don’t mean anything,” he added. “Past success doesn’t mean anything. You just have to be concerned with the opponent that you are facing that day and winning on that day. Just focus on each point. It’s just survive and advance.
“We’re just trying to get to three points any way that we can.”
