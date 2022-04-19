SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys tennis team was blanked by Old Rochester Regional, 5-0, on Tuesday.
The Warriors’ s No. 3 singles player Athan Toprac put up the strongest battle in a 6-0, 6-3 loss. Seekonk (0-4) is off until Tuesday when it will host Fairhaven.
GIRLS Old Rochester 4, Seekonk 1
MATTAPOISETT — The lone Seekonk win came in second doubles, with Ava Lyon and Jayde Moinz taking down Lila Galanotti and Eva Hartley of ORR. Seekonk (4-2) returns to the courts on Tuesday, visiting Fairhaven.