ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys tennis team lost to No. 17 Shrewsbury on Sunday, falling 4-1 in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.

The No. 16 Shamrocks (11-4) won one match over No. 17 Shrewbury, taking second singles as Feehan’s Aakash Deshpande won in two sets over Shrewbury’s Mihir Patil, 6-3, 7-5.