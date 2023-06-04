ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys tennis team lost to No. 17 Shrewsbury on Sunday, falling 4-1 in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.
The No. 16 Shamrocks (11-4) won one match over No. 17 Shrewbury, taking second singles as Feehan’s Aakash Deshpande won in two sets over Shrewbury’s Mihir Patil, 6-3, 7-5.
GIRLS
Weston 5, Norton 0WESTON — The No. 32 Lancers were eliminated from the MIAA Division 3 tournament by top seed Weston on Saturday.
Maddie Sutro lost in No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-3. No other Norton singles player picked up a point. In first doubles, Grace Binegar and Amanda Quinn lost 6-1, 6-0 while Sara Richardson and Caiyln Bohn were swept in second doubles.