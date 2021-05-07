ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ tennis teams made impressive Catholic Central League debuts in routing Cardinal Spellman High Friday.
Senior Arnav Sawat and sophomore Ishaan Sinach won their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches in straight sets as the Bishop Feehan boys scored a 4-0 victory. The Shamrocks lost just one game in the two doubles matches.
Freshman Sophia Comey made her varsity debut and her debut at No. 1 singles for the Bishop Feehan girls without losing a game as the Shamrocks scored a 5-0 victory. Both Shamrock teams take on Bishop Stang Monday.
Matt Weise and Andrew Soares won their respective No. 2 and 3 singles matches, but Norton (0-2) was edged by Dedham in a Tri-Valley League match, the Marauders taking the No. 2 doubles match in three sets for the decisive third point.
Senior captain Caitlyn Bailey moved into the No. 3 singles spot and delivered a straight set win as the Norton High girls’ team (2-0) best Dedham 4-1. Maddie Sutro lost just one game at No. 1 singles, while Olivia McConnell scored a straight set shutout at No. 2 singles.
Bishop Feehan boys 4, Cardinal Spellman 0: Arnav Sawat (BF) def. Ben Trovato 6-3, 6-4; Ishaan Sinach (BF) def. Tyler Robbie 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Young-James Mullen (BF) def. Brendan Wyllie-Brendan Severance 6-0, 6-0; Christian Stachera-Aidan Armas (BF) def. Vinton Vanor-Matt Gryzbinski 6-1, 6-0.
Bishop Feehan girls 5, Cardinal Spellman 0: Sophia Comey (BF) def. Amelia Carey 6-0, 6-0; Emily Gallucci (BF) def. Ella Mesheau 6-0, 6-1; Emily Wright (BF) def. Karen Meressi 6-0, 6-0; Libby Cook-Anna Lamoriello (BF) def. Amalya Brise-Suzanne Collins 6-3, 6-0; Grace Borden-Bella Wehbe (BF) def. Dede Denaud-Angie Edwards 6-0, 6-0.
Dedham boys 3, Norton 2: Dominik Dwyer (D) def. Jack Rilli 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Matt Weise (N) def. Rosh Sallipan 6-2, 6-3; Andrew Soares (N) def. Jon Scaramuzzo 6-4, 6-1; Jack Sargent-Mike McDonough (D) def. Nick Janineh-Jacob Vergow 6-3, 6-1; John Iglianius-Colin Einkel (D) def. Nathan Daly-Adam Wynne 6-3, 4-6, 6-1..
Norton girls 4, Dedham 1: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Bridey Looney 6-0, 6-1; Olivia McConnell (N) def. Kathleen DeWinter 6-0, 6-0; Caitllyn Bailey (N) def. Alyssa Bukowski 6-3, 6-3; Tanya Shah-Liz Waddington (N) def. Alexis Stec-Isabel Salaun 6-1, 6-2; Kate Coakley-Coleen Mercer (D) def. Devan Seidel-Gace Binegar 6-2, 6-1.
