ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys tennis team beat Mansfield High 4-1 on Tuesday, sweeping in doubles and taking two in singles.

Mansfield won in first singles with Neema Khosravani beating Feehan’s Ishaan Siwach 7-5, 6-1. Aakash Deshpande won for the Shamrocks at second singles over Nikhil Nain 7-5, 6-0. In third singles, Feehan’s Max Comey won 6-0, 6-1 over Jesse Colchamiro of Mansfield.