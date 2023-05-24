ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys tennis team beat Mansfield High 4-1 on Tuesday, sweeping in doubles and taking two in singles.
Mansfield won in first singles with Neema Khosravani beating Feehan’s Ishaan Siwach 7-5, 6-1. Aakash Deshpande won for the Shamrocks at second singles over Nikhil Nain 7-5, 6-0. In third singles, Feehan’s Max Comey won 6-0, 6-1 over Jesse Colchamiro of Mansfield.
The Shamrocks’ first doubles team of Christian Stachera and James Mallon defeated Jacob Weiner and Josh Weiner 6-3, 6-0. Feehan’s second doubles team of Nakhil Bhattia and Will Carroll won over Mansfield’s Justin Curtis and Kingston Carey 5-7, 6-1, 10-5.
Dedham 4, Norton 0
DEDHAM — Norton’s match against Dedham was cut short due to rain, leaving the first doubles match unfinished in the loss for Norton.
Norton’s Andrew Soares and Adam Wynne first doubles match was 5-7, 5-4 before it was called due to rain. Jason Co and Martin Nashed lost in second doubles 6-2, 6-2.
The Lancers were swept in singles with Sam Tavassoli at first singles (6-0, 6-1), Matt Weise in second singles (6-0, 6-2) and Garrett Welch in third singles (6-0, 6-2).
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 4, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — The Shamrock girls swept the singles took a win in doubles. Megan McCusker won 6-0, 6-0 in first singles and Sophia Comey also won 6-0, 6-0 in second singles. Alexis Poluvatzick beat Caroline Guravage in third singles 6-0, 6-1.
Mansfield’s first doubles team of Jillian Hanley and Savannah Carey took a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) win over Feehan’s Libby Cook and Emma Kennedy.
Norton 4, Dedham 1
DEDHAM — The Lancers swept in singles and took a win in doubles to beat Dedham.
In first singles, Maddie Sutro won in a 6-1, 6-0 score. Mackenzie Sutro took a second singles win at 6-0, 6-0 and in third singles, Devan Seidel won 6-1, 6-4.
Norton’s second doubles team of Ali Sheedy and Sara Richardson won 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 10-6.