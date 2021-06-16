READING — It was a long bus ride home for the Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ tennis teams Wednesday at both Shamrock squads dropped their Catholic Central League Cup championship matches to Austin Prep.
For the second time this season, the Austin Prep boys scored a 3-2 victory over Bishop Feehan, with the Shamrocks winning both doubles matches.
The Austin Prep girls avenged a 4-1 loss to Bishop Feehan earlier in the season, the Cougars overcoming a one set deficit at No. 2 doubles to win the decisive third team point in a 3-2 victory.
The Feehan boys (8-3) lost all three singles matches to Austin Prep in straight sets. The Shamrocks went with a revised roster of singles players, with No. 3 singles player Chris Stachera moving into the No. 2 slot and No. 1 doubles player Liam Gallagher moving into the No. 3 singles spot.
The Shamrocks’ No. 1 doubles team of Aidan Armas and James Mallon took a 6-4, 6-2 victory. Bishop Feehan’s No. 2 team of juniors Jackson Bartlett and Anthony Kurtzer took a 6-2, 6-0 victory.
The Austin Prep girls turned back Bishop Feehan by overcoming a one set deficit at No. 2 doubles, taking the decisive third set 6-1 for the decisive third team point.
Wright, the Shamrocks’ No. 3 singles player, lost just two games in winning in straight sets. Libby Cook and Emily Gallucci lost just four games in winning their No. 1 doubles match.
Austin Prep revised its roster from the first match against the Shamrocks, with the No. 3 singles player moving into the No. 2 spot.
The Shamrock girls’ team, seeded No. 5 for the Division 1 South Tournament, will host Attleboro Friday in an opening-round match.
The Shamrock boys’ team, seeded fifth in Division 2 South, will host Norwood Friday.
- The Dighton-Rehoboth boys (7-1) settled into a three-way share of the South Coast Conference Large School Division title with Apponequet and Old Rochester after taking a 4-1 victory over Somerset Berkley.
The Anghinetti brothers, Peter and David, both won three set matches at their respective No. 1 and 2 singles spots, while the Falcons took straight set wins in both doubles matches.
Peter Anghinetti faced a 5-0 first set deficit, but then rallied back to win six straight games and then lose a 7-3 tiebreaker. Anghinetti then lost just three games in sweeping the second and third sets.
David Anghinetti split the first two sets of his match, saved five match points in the third set and won a 7-4 tiebreaker in the 3 1/2 hour-contest.
The Falcons’ No. 2 doubles team of Mitchell Bushell and Skylar Jones won 13 straight games to earn a strange straight set win.
The D-R duo faced a 5-0 first set deficit and then polished off seven straight games to win the first set and gained three service breaks to win the second set in a shutout.
Austin Prep girls 3, Bishop Feehan 2: Alexa Schiella (AP) def. Sophia Comey 6-1, 6-3; Hellena Trujer (AP) def. Katy Cabral 6-4, 6-3; Emily Wright (BF) def. Ariana Clark 6-2, 6-0; Libby Cook-Emily Gallucci (BF) def. Amelia Aulton-Kayla Russell 6-3, 6-1; Katherine Millette-Kylie McDonald (AP) df. Anna Lamoriello-Taylor Demond 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
Dighton-Rehoboth boys 4, Somerset Berkley 1: Peter Anghinetti (DR) def. Joe Ramos 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1; David Anghinetti (DR) def. Tyler Barros 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4); Will Brownell (SB) def. Paul Manning 6-2, 6-3; Nick Antonio-Matt Nadeau (DR) Owen Carlesi-Matt Carlesi 6-4, 6-1; Skylar Jones-Mitchell Bushell (DR) df. Tom Rose-Zach Costa 7-5, 6-0.
Somerset Berkley girls 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0: Jordan Barros (SB) def. Megan Reilly 6-1, 6-0; Elena Silva (SB) def. Ellie Correia 6-3, 6-1; Cassandra Eymeo (SB) def. Riley Deschenes 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Piccini-Julia Lancyzski (SB) def. Skylar Botelho-Taylor James 6-4, 5-7, 10-3; Caroline Piccini-Amber Murtin (SB) def. Marina DePalo-Marille Lobban 6-4, 6-1.
