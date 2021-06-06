ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ tennis team notched its seventh victory of the season, while the Shamrock girls’ tennis team had a five-match win streak snapped in splitting the non-league series with Cohasset Saturday.
The Shamrock boys’ team (7-1) gained its third straight triumph with a 4-1 verdict, while the Bishop Feehan girls’ team (7-2) suffered a 3-2 setback.
The MIAA Division 2 Tournament-bound Shamrock boys’ team took the No. 2 and 3 singles spots. Senior Arnav Sawant won a hard-earned 6-4 second-set victory to prevail in straight sets, while sophomore Christian Stachera, moved up from a double spot, took a similarly hard-earned second set 7-5 to also win in straight sets.
The Shamrocks’ No. 1 doubles team of junior Logan Gallagher and freshman James Mallon lost just two games in extending their unbeaten streak to eight matches.
“With the young players (also sophomore No. 1 singles player Ishaan Siwach), it certainly bodes well for the future,” Bishop Feehan boys’ coach Brian Dalrymple said. The Shamrocks have three members from each class on the roster. “We’re looking forward to the tournament competition; it’s good for the guys to keep playing.”
The Shamrock boys’ team suffered a 3-2 loss to Austin Prep in a CCL match for its lone setback of the season. The Shamrock girls’ team suffered its previous loss to Bishop Stang in a CCL match. Both Shamrock teams have matches Monday with the Spartans, with the boys’ team hosting Bishop Stang.
The Bishop Feehan High girls’ team took wins at the No. 1 and 3 singles spots against the Slippers. Freshman Sophia Comey, with just two losses om the season, took a pair of 6-2 sets to win her No. 1 singles match, while senior Emily Wright, with merely one loss on the season, lost just two games in winning at No. 3 singles.
The Shamrock girls’ team will be participating in the MIAA Division 1 Tournament. “We have depth at both singles and doubles; we’ve been competitive at every spot,” Shamrock coach J.J. Jackson-Bartlett said. “We’re hoping to make a good run in the tournament, but first things first, we want to avenge that loss to Bshop Stang Monday.”
Bishop Feehan boys 4, Cohasset 1: Charlie Linkow (C) def Ishaan Siwach 6-2, 6-0; Arnav Sawant (BF) def. Archer Minton 6-2, 6-4; Christian Stachera (BF) def. Justin Wong 6-0, 7-5; Logan Gallagher-James Mallon (BF) def. Will Widfire-Max Woodgate 6-0, 6-2; Nakul Bhatia-Jackson Bartlett (BF) won by default.
Cohasset girls 3, Bishop Feehan 2: Sophia Comey (BF) def. Peyton Lord 6-2, 6-2; Piper Finn (C) def. Katy Cabral 7-5, 6-4; Emily Wright (BF) def. Dana Mahoney 6-1, 5-1 default; Charlotte Hunnewell-Lauren Stevens (C) def. Emily Gallucci-Libby Cook 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-5; Mia Froio-Amanda Kohn (C) def. Taylor Demond-Anna Lamoriello 6-4, 6-4.
