NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls’ tennis team is raising an eyebrow in the Hockomock League this season.
The Bombardiers swept their third match of the week Thursday, edging North Attleboro High 3-2.
Attleboro’s freshmen No. 2 doubles tandem of Maddie Fuscaldo and Kyra Johnson overcame a one set deficit, losing just five games over the final two sets to present the Bombardiers with their match-winning point.
Senior Lauren Anthony won her No. 2 singles match for AHS (5-2) in straight sets. Freshman Lauren Hunt, moving up from No. 3 singles to No. 1, won her match in straight sets for North Attleoboro (3-4).
- The North Attleboro boys (6-1) received straight-set wins from Jonah Manso, Sam Gallagher and Will Folan in turning back Attleboro (3-4) 5-0 in a Hockomock League match.
- Sophomore Benson Delaney moved into the No. 2 singles spot for the first time this season and came away with a straight set victory as the Mansfield boys downed Stoughton 4-1 in a Hockomock League contest. The Hornets meet Attleboro Monday.
- Bo Canfield didn’t lose a game at No. 3 singles, while Justin Neale lost just one game at No. 2 singles as the Foxboro boys (4-3) downed Taunton 5-0 in a Hockomock League match.
The Foxboro girls extended their unbeaten streak to seven with a 4-1 Hockomock League win over Taunton. Athnea Li, Pam Nelson and Sara Prag won their singles matches in straight-set shutouts for the Warriors.
- Samantha Malloy and Marina DePalo overcame a one-set deficit at No. 2 doubles to win their match, but the Dighton-Rehoboth girls fell 3-2 to Apponequet in their South Coast Conference season debut.
- The Seekonk girls made their SCC season debut in a 5-0 loss to Wareham.
North Attleboro boys 5, Attleboro 0: Jonah Manso (NA) def. Etyhan Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Sam Gallagher (NA) def. Evan Sousa 6-0, 6-0; Will Folan (NA) def. Matt Lortos 6-1, 6-0; Connor Willis-Sayf Siddiq (NA) def. Alejandro Gimenez-kevin Rebelo 6-4, 7-6 (5); Brody Carter-Nateesh Saravanan (NA) def. Malachi Jefferson-Alex Suarez 6-3, 7-5.
Attleboro girls 3, North Attleboro 2: Lauren Hunt (NA) def. Ella Lynch-Bartek 6-1, 6-3; Lauren Anthony (A) def. Charlotte Moynihan 6-3, 6-2; Haley Strom (NA) def. Tina Lam 6-0, 6-2; Rachel Rainey-Saharla Yusef (A) def. Anoushka Vanerjee-Julia Curran 7-5, 6-4; Maddie Fuscaldo-Kyra Johnson (A) def. Lauren Cosentino-Kyna Sha 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Foxboro boys 5, Taunton 0: Garrett Spillane (F) def. Mike Kimmer 6-2, 6-0; Justin Neale (F) def. Tom Ambrose 6-1, 6-0; Bo Canfield (F) def. Derrick Dusseault 6-0, 6-0; Justin Kandula-Jason Kandula (F) def. Andrew Hetorenaut-Sam Farrar 6-0, 6-0; David Marroquin-Visruth Chevalan (F) def. Evan Correia-Nolan Langley 6-2, 6-3.
Foxboro girls 4, Taunton 1: Athena Li (F) def. Jocelyn Pagliuca 6-0, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Kayla Parrett 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F.) def. Cayeesha Charles 6-0, 6-0; Maggie McAuligge-Abby Costa (F) def. Brooke Bell-Sam Parrett 6-3, 6-3; Morgan Smith-Courtney Martin (T) def. Alyssa Cloherty-Emily Stow 6-3, 6-4
Mansfield boys 4, Stoughton 1: Wakheem Sablon (S) def. Kailish Elumvlai 6-1, 6-0; Benson Delaney (M) def. Ryan Sablon 6-2, 6-3; Kai Schirmacher (M) def. Anish Siana 6-0, 6-4; Mikhail Lankapalle-Adam Elsner (M) def. Jonah Hochberg-Evan Kang 6-2, 6-0; Jonah Fine-Mikhail Maim (M) def. Ben Vias-Murtaza Khahal 6-1, 6-0.
Wareham girls 5, Seekonk 0: Brooklyn Bindaf (W) def. Lily McDonald 6-0, 6-0; Paige Dalardro (W) def. Carissa Mason 6-1, 6-1; Juliana L’Homme (W) def. Jessica Elkhoury 6-1, 6-3; McKenzie Brodley-Olivia Powers (W) def. Hailey Bodick-Brooke Meyer 6-2, 6-1; Allison Sciaraffa-Freddi Dakidis (W) def. Ava Lyon-Sarah DeMello 6-0, 6-2.
Apponequet girls 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2: Fontinha (A) def. Megan Reilly 6-1, 6-4; Bolt (A) def. Taylor Jones 6-3, 6-4; Ellie Correia (DR) def. Vochon 6-3, 6-3; Fernandez-Genza (A) def. Skylar Botelho-Riley Deschenes 6-0, 6-2; Marina DePalo-Samantha Malloy (DR) def. Czapige-Dmitrak 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
