CANTON — Senior captain Haley Strom avenged her loss at No. 2 singles two days earlier, taking a straight-sets victory while losing just four games as the North Attleboro High girls’ team turned the tables on Canton High with a 3-2 Hockomock League decision Wednesday.
Lauren Cosentino and Kyna Shah lost just three games in taking their No. 2 doubles match, providing a key point for North Attleboro, which visits Taunton Thursday.
- The Canton boys pinned a loss on North Attleboro for the second time this week, taking a 4-1 victory in the Hockomock League match. Niteesh Saravanan and Brody Carter overcame a one set deficit to win their No. 2 doubles match, losing just four games over the final two sets.
- The Dighton-Rehoboth boys and girls both notched South Coast Conference victories over Seekonk.The Anghinetti brothers, Peter and David, playing at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, for the D-R boys (4-0) took straight-set victories in a 4-1 decision over the Warriors. Megan Reilly and Lexie Menezes each lost just four games in taking their respective No. 1 and 3 singles matches as the Falcon girls broke into the win column for the first time with a 3-2 decision over the Warriors.
- Maddie Sutro and Olivia McConnell both suffered their first setbacks of the season at the No. 1 and 2 singles spots as the Norton girls (3-7) fell 5-0 to Medfield in a Tri-Valley League match.
- Jack Rilli won his No. 1 singles match in straight sets, but the Lancer boys fell 4-1 to Medfield. The Lancers meet Norwood Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth boys 4, Seekonk 1: Peter Anghinetti (DR) def. Abhi Patel 6-2, 6-1; David Anghinetti (DR) def. Noah Cristino 6-1, 6-1; Jackson Kinney (S) def. Paul Manning 6-3, 6-3; Nick Antonio-Luke Taylor (DR) def. Cam McClintock-Brady Santoro 6-2, 6-3; Skylar Jones-Mitch Bushell (DR) def. Robert Riccitelli-Nick Jankowski 6-1, 6-3.
Dighton-Rehoboth girls 3, Seekonk 2: Megan Reilly (DR) def. Lily MacDonald 6-0, 6-4; Carissa Mason (S) def. Ellie Correia 6-1, 7-6; Lexie Menezes (DR) def. Jessica Elkhoury 6-1, 6-3; Skylar Botelho-Taylor Jones (DR) def. Hailey Bodick-Brooke Meyer 6-0, 6-2; Sarah DeMelo-Ava Lyon (S) def. Reilly Deschenes-Samantha Malloy 6-1, 6-4.
Canton boys 4, North Attleboro 1: Suraj Ramanthan (C) def. Jonah Manso 7-5, 6-4; Max Kupferman (C) def. Sam Gallagher 6-4, 6-2; Minh Duong (C) def. Will Folan 7-5, 7-6 (6); Ethan Ngun-Jaylen Townsend (C) def. Conor Willis-Sayf Siddiq 6-3, 6-2; Brody Carter-Niteesh Saravanan (NA) def. David Lamby-Elias Jabbour 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
North Attleboro girls 3, Canton 2: Rachael Kupferman (C) def. Lauren Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Haley Strom (NA) def. Laura Coreakle 6-1, 6-3; Anoushka Banerjee (NA) def. Grace Powers 6-0, 6-0; Lily Havman-Olivia Durham (C) def. Ashlyn Cziria-Theresa Fan 6-4, 6-1; Kyna Shah-Lauren Costeninto (NA) def. Olivia Maloney-Ali Wong 6-1, 6-2.
Medfield boys 4, Norton 1: Jack Rilli (N) def. Christen Marble 6-3, 6-4; Will Boen (M) def. Matt Weise 6-4, 6-4; Matt DeGregorio (M) def. Andrew Soares 6-0, 3-6, 6-1; Ben Brenon-Nathan DePaulo (M) def. Nick Janineh-Jacob Vergow 6-3, 6-1; Reid Marble-Jack Boylan (M) def. Adam Wynne-Nathan Daly 6-0, 6-0.
Medfield girls 5, Norton 0: Ashley DeLauria (M) def. Maddie Sutro 6-1, 6-1; Julia Wilson (M) def. Olivia McConnell 6-2, 6-3; Molly Wegentheler (M) def. Caitlyn Bailey 6-0, 6-0; Grace Keane-Avery Ayer (M) def. Liz Waddington-Devin Seidel 6-1, 6-0; Caroline Callahan-Allison Lane (M) def. Grace Binedar-Ally Sheedy 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.