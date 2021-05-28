NORWOOD — Maddie Sutro and Olivia McConnell rebounded from their first setbacks of the season to win their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches in straight set shutouts as the Norton High girls’ tennis team edged Norwood High 3-2 Friday in a Tri-Valley League match.
Caitlyn Bailey and Liz Waddington proved the key third point for the Lancers by winning their No. 1 doubles match.
- Andrew Soares overcame a one-set deficit at No. 2 singles, losing just three games over the final two sets but the Norton boys’ team fell 3-2 to Norwood. Abhi Patel and Jackson Kinney won their singles matches in straight sets, but Seekonk fell 3-2 to Case in a South Coast Conference match.
Norwood boys 3, Norton 2: Will Stemme (Nw.) def. Jack Rilli 6-2, 6-2; Andrew Kheirallah (Nw.) df. Matt Weiss 6-1, 6-1; Andrew Soares (N) def. Jack Zhang 4-6, 6-0, 6-3; Jacob Vergow-Nathan Daly (N) def. Dante Zaldar-Quinn O’Toole 6-3, 2-6, injury default; Mike Moynihan-Mike Walsh (Nw.) def. Adam Wynee-Norr Naji 6-4, 6-0.
Norton girls 3, Norwood 2: Maddie Sutro (N) Vivica Coard 6-0, 6-0; Olivia McConnell (N) Sophia D’Amerncio 6-0, 6-0; Sathiba Kohmeta (Nw.) def. Allison Sheedy 6-1, 7-6; Caitlyn Bailey-Liz Waddington (N) def. Kaitlyn Ford-Caroline Buttrerce 6-2 6-3; Paige McBrien-M.K. Sunnary (Nw.) def. Devan Seidel-Grace Dinegar 6-4, 7-6
Case boys 3, Seekonk 2: Abhi Patel (S) def. Win Golembewsui 6-2, 6-4; Jackson Kinney (S) def. Steve Conos 6-4, 6-1; Caden Copaldo (C) def. Noah Cristino 6-1, 6-4; Jacob Caron-Jacob Surnell (C) def. Cameron McClintock-Brady Santoro 6-4, 6-1; Sean Patota-Adam Podesky (C) def. Nickolas Jankowski-Rowan Jordan 2-6, 6-1, 6-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.