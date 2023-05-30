NORTON — The Norton High girls tennis team earned a 3-2 preliminary-round win over No. 33 Notre Dame Academy of Worcester on Tuesday in the MIAA Division 3 state girls tennis tournament.

The win earns No. 32 Norton a date with top-ranked Weston on the road Saturday at 4 p.m. The Lancers face a Weston team that is only 6-8, compared to the Lancers’ 18-game record of 5-13. Norton head coach Bev Northam said the mindset for her and his girls is to focus on their own matches, and not other teams’ scores.