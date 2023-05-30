NORTON — The Norton High girls tennis team earned a 3-2 preliminary-round win over No. 33 Notre Dame Academy of Worcester on Tuesday in the MIAA Division 3 state girls tennis tournament.
The win earns No. 32 Norton a date with top-ranked Weston on the road Saturday at 4 p.m. The Lancers face a Weston team that is only 6-8, compared to the Lancers’ 18-game record of 5-13. Norton head coach Bev Northam said the mindset for her and his girls is to focus on their own matches, and not other teams’ scores.
“We’ve been working really hard on keeping our mind in the present, not worrying about the scores as we’re playing and how many wins or losses the other team has,” Northam said. “They’ve been doing that really well and they’re not coming down on themselves when they’re losing points. Our whole thing we are working on is keeping our heads in the present.
“I think they’ll be fine, they’re a strong team, but we’re looking forward to it,” Northam added.
Norton’s Maddie Sutro continued her run of dominance in the No. 1 singles spot on Tuesday. The Tri-Valley League MVP beat ND’s Lean Joinville 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Maddie’s sister, Mackenzie, also took a win, beating Juanui Patel in two sets at 6-3, 6-1.
The Sutro sibling duo is on opposite ends of their high school careers, with Maddie an out-going senior and Mackenzie a rising freshman.
“(Maddie) she’s awesome,” Northam said. “As far as Mackenzie goes, she’s a freshman so there’s a curve as far as tennis goes, playing on a high school team. She plays beautifully. Her strokes are absolutely beautiful to watch and, the last few weeks, she’s been doing awesome. She’s playing at the level I know that she can and she’s becoming more comfortable on the court. It’s been nice to see.”
The Lancers’ first doubles team of Grace Binegar and Aamanda Quinn earned a decisive win in two sets, with one of Notre Dame’s first doubles players having to retire from the match due to an ankle injury. The score went 6-3 in favor of Norton in the first set. The Norton duo trailed 3-0 in the second before it was awarded the win.
Despite trailing at the time of the stoppage, Northam believed that Binegar and Quinn were capable of coming back, as they have before this season.
“That’s a tough one because sometimes when you stop momentum, it can affect things going forward,” Northam said. “My girls, I think they were ready to continue. I think it’s hard to play a second set after you lose the first one because you sort of go into a slump mode. I believe, because I’ve seen it before, they would have pulled themselves out of that.”
Devan Seidel lost 6-0, 6-2 at third singles and Ali Sheedy and Sara Richardson fell in second doubles (6-3, 6-4) for Norton’s two losses.