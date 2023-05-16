ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls tennis team came up short to Taunton High at home Tuesday afternoon, falling 3-2 in their Hockomock League match.

The Bombardiers took one match in singles, winning at No. 1 singles with Maddie Fuscaldo’s 6-2, 6-2 sweep. Zoey Stanley was at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0 and Arna Saodhani lost 6-3, 6-2 in third singles.