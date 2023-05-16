ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls tennis team came up short to Taunton High at home Tuesday afternoon, falling 3-2 in their Hockomock League match.
The Bombardiers took one match in singles, winning at No. 1 singles with Maddie Fuscaldo’s 6-2, 6-2 sweep. Zoey Stanley was at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0 and Arna Saodhani lost 6-3, 6-2 in third singles.
In doubles, the Attleboro girls won the No. 1 match with Presley Biller and Kyra Johnson battling back by scores of 5-7, 6-3 6-0.
“Especially good comeback from first doubles after dropping the first set,” Attleboro coach Bill Reilly said. “They controlled the second set and then dominated the third set.”
In No. 2 doubles, the Bombardiers’ Julia Leonardo and Katie Lortos lost 6-2, 6-2. Attleboro (5-9), hosts Franklin on Thursday.
King Philip 5, Milford 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip’s Ahunna James earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles and Shea Mellman rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles and Caroline Freese won 6-4, 6-4 at third singles.
Carlie Burns and Priya Riar controlled the net and backcourt for a 6-2, 6-1 win in No. 1 doubles. Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang did the same in No. 2 doubles, winning 6-1, 6-2.
Bishop Feehan 5, St. Mary’s (Lynn) 0
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks rolled to victory, not dropping a game.
Sophia Comey and Alexis Poluvatzick won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, at 6-0, 6-0 scores.
The No. 1 doubles team of Libby Cook and Emma Kennedy, along with No. 2 pairing Molly Sullivan and Taylor Demond, both won at 6-0, 6-0 scores. Feehan’s Megan McCusker won by default at No. 1 singles.
Hopkinton 4, Norton 1
HOPKINTON — Norton’s Madeleine Sutro won the lone match for the Lancers against the Hillers.
Sutro defeated May Chen in two sets, winning 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. All other games were two set losses for the Lancers.
BOYS Attleboro 4, Taunton 1
TAUNTON — The Bombardiers improved to 10-4 with the Hockomock League road win.
At No. 1 singles, Kyle Neuendorf took a 6-4, 7-5 win and at No. 2 singles, Tyler Rocchio also won 6-1, 7-6 (1).
In first doubles, Attleboro’s Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen won 7-5, 6-3 and at second doubles, Noam Cook and Clay Tyler rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 win.
The lone loss of the match came in No. 3 singles from Zack Diffenderfer at 6-1, 6-4.
Franklin 3, North Attleboro 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers won once in singles and once in doubles in falling to the Panthers.
North’s Quinn DiFiore rolled at No. 3 singles, winning 6-2, 6-2. AT No. 1 doubles, the Rocketeers had a 6-2, 6-4 win from Carson Dameron and Brody Gaulin.
King Philip 4, Milford 1
MILFORD — King Philip won all but the No. 1 singles match, taking two in singles and two in doubles.
Arjun Kollu won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles for the Warriors, and at No. 3 singles, Lule Bailer won 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles, KP’s No. 1 team of Noah Ihley and Brent Schneider took a 6-4, 6-4 win.
The No. 2 team of Leo Manning and Logna Riley battled through three sets, dropping the first 7-6 before taking the second 6-0 and the decisive third set 6-2.
Bishop Feehan 5, St. Mary’s (Lynn) 0
LYNN — The Shamrocks cruised to the Catholic Central League win, nearly completing a match without dropping a game.
Ishaan Siwatch won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2. In No. 2 and No. 3 singles Aakash Deshpande and Max Comey, respectively, both won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Feehan’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Aidan O’Keefe and Casey Fennell, along with No. 2 group Will Carroll and Domenic Catanese, both won their matches by twin 6-0, 6-0 scores.