WRENTHAM — Senior co-captain Mia Valencia won the final three games in the second set of her No. 2 singles match to provide unbeaten and top-seeded King Philip Regional High girls’ tennis team with its decisive third team point in a 3-2 victory over Sharon High in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional Monday.The Warriors (15-0) had taken a 4-1 victory over their Hockomock League member Eagles 4-1 earlier in the season.
“She said her knees were shaking,” KP coach Bob Goldberg said of Valencia while facing deficits of 4-3 and 5-4 in the second set.
Valencia, who has lost just one set this season, came back to post the win, winning the final three games with two service breaks.
Katarina Schneider lost just one game in taking her No. 1 singles match, while the unbeaten No. 1 doubles team of Shea Mellman and Ahunna James, who have yet to lose a set, lost just two games.
- No. 1 seed Foxboro (16-0) advanced to the semifinals of Division 2 South Girls’ Sectional with a 3-2 victory over Monomoy Regional. Athena Li lost just one game, Pam Nelson scored a shutout and Sarah Prag lost just three games.
- Sophomore Christian Stachera overcame a one set deficit, taking the decisive third set of his No. 3 singles match 6-1 to give the Bishop Feehan boys a 3-2 victory at Canton in the Division 2 South Tournament.The No. 5 seeded Shamrocks (10-2) took a second team point as the No. 1 doubles team of Logan Gallagher and James Mallon won the decisive third set of their match 7-5.
MIAA Division 1 South Girls Tournament
King Philip 3, Sharon 2: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Navya Shukla 6-0, 6-1; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Hannah Faberman 6-1, 7-5; Allie Aguilla (S) def. Sammie Taylor 6-0, 6-1; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Aujoli Jhah-Gioia Zelinsky 6-2, 6-0; Sasha Fein-Shree Dendu (S) def. Lauren Casper-Amanda Vanroon 6-0, 6-0.
MIAA Division 2 South Girls Tournament
Foxboro 3, Monomoy Reg. 2: Athena Li (F) def. Julia Smith 6-1, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Lily Gould 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) def. Angelica Velasquez 6-1, 6-2; Tatiana Malone-Olivia Prisco (M) def. Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa 7-5, 6-0; Christie Beckley-Aliza Pillsbury (M) def. Makayla Peck-Juliana Preston 6-2, 6-4.
MIAA Division 2 South Boys Tournament
Bishop Feehan 3, Canton 2: Sanjay Ramathchan (C) def. Ishaan Siwach 6-1, 6-2; Max Kuperman (C) def. Arnav Sawant 6-3, 6-0; Christian Stachera (BF) def. Minh Deung 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; James Mallon-Logan Gallagher (BF) def. Jaylen Townsdend-Than Nguyen
