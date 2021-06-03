NORTON — Seniors Liz Waddington and Tanya Shah overcame a one-set deficit to win their No. 1 doubles match and provide the Norton High girls’ tennis team with its margin of victory in a 3-2 decision over Dedham High Thursday in a Tri-Valley League match.
The Lancers (5-8) received straight set victories at the No. 1 and 2 singles spot from Maddie Sutro and Olivia McDonnell. Shah and Waddington, who lost a first set tiebreaker, bounced back to take the decisive third set of their match 6-4 for the Lancers’ third team point.
Seniors Jacob Vergow and Nick Janineh won a third set tiebreaker 7-3 at the No. 1 doubles spot to give Norton (2-8) its margin of victory in a 3-2 decision over Dedham. Similarly, Spencer Kitchen and Chris Strynar won a first set tiebreaker 7-1 at No. 2 doubles.
- Benson Delaney took a straight set victory at No. 3 singles as the Mansfield High boys 4-1 to Franklin in a Hockomock League match.
Norton boys 3, Dedham 2: Dom Dwyer (d) def. Jack Rilli 6-3, 6-0; Ross Sulham (D) def. Andrew Soares 7-5, 7-5; Collins Lyons (N) def, Alex Esteban 6-2, 6-3; Nick Janineh-Jacob Vergow (N) def. jack Pion-John Scaramuzzo 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (3); Chris Strynar-Spencer Kitchen (N) def. John Tiglianis-Colin Finch 7-6 (1), 6-1.
Norton girls 3, Dedham 2: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Brilee Looney 6-2, 6-1; Olivia McConnell (N) def. Alyssa Bakowski 6-1, 6-0; Lexi Steeck (D) def. Caitlyn Bailey 6-4, 6-2; Tanya Shah-Liz Waddington (N) def. Kate Copley-Isabelle Salan 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-4; Maggie McDonald-Ally Leblanc (D) def. Devin Seidel-Grace Binedar 7-6 (5), 6-0.
Franklin boys 4, Mansfield 1: Liam Marr (F) def. Kailish Elumvlai 6-0, 6-1; Vayshnav Malhotra (F) def. Dheeraj Valluru 6-1 6-3; Benson Delaney (M) def. Drew Mahoney 6-4, 6-2; Anish Gundimeda-Sameen Shaik (F) def. Kai Schirmacher-Mikhail Lankapalle 4-6, 7-6, 10-6; Thomas Broyles-Jay Gorgas (F) def. Adam Elsner-Jonah Fine 6-1, 6-2.
