WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys tennis team was unable to match Xaverian High on Friday, losing 4-1.
The Warriors had one win at second doubles as Leo Manning and Brent Schneider took a 6-1, 6-2 win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys tennis team was unable to match Xaverian High on Friday, losing 4-1.
The Warriors had one win at second doubles as Leo Manning and Brent Schneider took a 6-1, 6-2 win.
In third singles, Luke Bailer lost in three sets, taking the first set 6-3, but then losing identical 6-3, 6-3 sets.
In first singles, Noah Ihley dropped a 6-3, 7-5 decision, and Arjun Kollu fell 6-4, 6-4 in second singles. Jonathan Lyden and Nate Bowers lost in No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-3.
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks won at second singles with Aakash Deshpande taking a 6-2, 6-3 battle, and at third singles, as Max Comey did not drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win.
The No. 1 doubles team of Christian Stachera and James Mallon prevailed 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.
In second doubles, Kaya Yuceler and Will Carroll won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
FOXBORO — The Warriors took both doubles matches and two singles matches in their Hockomock League win.
KP’s Shea Mellman rolled in two sets, winning over Foxboro’s Makayla Peck 6-3, 6-0 in second singles. In third singles KP’s Carolie Freese also won, beating Sydney Lebow 6-2, 6-2.
King Philip’s No. 1 doubles team of Carlie Burns and Priya Riar won 6-1, 6-1 over Foxboro’s tandem of Analise Jia and Audrey Paolino. King Philip’s second doubles team of Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang beat Foxboro’s Emily Stow and Katelynn Dineen in a 6-4, 7-5 battle.
Foxboro’s lone win of the match came at first singles with Hailey Kornbluth blanking KP’s Ahunna James 6-0, 6-0.
MILLIS — Maddie Sutro won 6-0, 6-1 at first singles for the Lancers’ only win of the match. Mackenzie Sutro lost in second singles 7-5, 6-0 as Norton’s losses were two sets.