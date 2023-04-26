FOXBORO -- The Attleboro High boys tennis team defeated Foxboro High on Wednesday afternoon, winning 3-2.
The Bombardiers picked up a win at No. 2 singles from Tyler Rocchio, beating Luca Meyer 7-5, 6-0. Foxboro won at No. 1 singles with Raj Jetty's 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 win over Kyle Neuendorf and at No. 3 singles Ryan Fosssella earned a 6-2, 6-0 win.
In doubles, Attleboro took both matches. The No. 1 tandem of Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen won in straight sets at 6-3, 6-3, and the No. 2 team of Noam Cook and Clay Tyler won 6-0, 6-6 (7-5).
King Philip @ Sharon, 3:45
Milford @ Mansfield, 3:45
Oliver Ames 3, North Attleboro 2
EASTON -- North Attleboro won two matches, one in singles and one in doubles, in a loss to Oliver Ames.
At No. 1 singles Brody Carter defeated Nick Westerbeke, taking the match 7-5, 6-2. At No. 1 doubles the tandem of Brody Gaulin and Carson Dameron won in two sets at 6-0, 6-2.
Dedham 3, Norton 2
NORTON -- Norton took one in singles and doubles in a loss to Dedham.
At No. 3 singles, Garrett Welch battled hard in a three set match, winning 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-4 for his first win in singles. The No. 1 doubles group of Andrew Soares and Adam Wiynne took care of business in two sets, winning 6-3, 7-5 to earn their first win in doubles.
GIRLS
King Philip 5, Sharon 0
WRENTHAM -- The King Philip girls tennis team was blanked by Sharon High on Wednesday, losing 5-0.
Caroline Freese battled at No. 3 singles, but lost 3-6, 6-4 (10-6).
Milford 3, Mansfield 2
MILFORD -- Mansfield won both doubles matches, but dropped all singles in a loss to Milford.
Jill Hanley and Savannah Carey rolled in the No. 1 doubles match, winning 6-2, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles Paige Caldon and Audrey Brannigan went three sets, but prevailed in a 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 win.
Oliver Ames @ North Attleboro, 3:45
Dedham 4, Norton 1
DEDHAM -- Norton had one win in its meet against Dedham, winning at No. 1 singles.
Madeleine Sutro won over Isabelle Salavn, taking a 6-0, 6-0 win. All other matches went to Dedham in straight sets.