FOXBORO -- The Attleboro High boys tennis team defeated Foxboro High on Wednesday afternoon, winning 3-2.

The Bombardiers picked up a win at No. 2 singles from Tyler Rocchio, beating Luca Meyer 7-5, 6-0. Foxboro won at No. 1 singles with Raj Jetty's 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 win over Kyle Neuendorf and at No. 3 singles Ryan Fosssella earned a 6-2, 6-0 win.