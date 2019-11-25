FRANKLIN — The Cougars are getting a second chance.
The Tri-County Regional High football team will present itself with the opportunity to upend Old Colony Regional High in the annual “Cougar Classic,” the two teams’ annual Thanksgiving Day holiday game to be played Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Bellingham High School.
Tri-County will line up against the other Cougars of the Mayflower League member for the second time within a week after having lost a heart-breaking 29-20 decision last Friday in the semifinals of the MIAA Vocational Schools Tournament.
Old Colony established a single-season record for wins (nine) in beating Tri-County and will have a chance to make it 11 too should they prevail and then beat South Shore Voke for the Vocational Schools Super Bowl game on Dec. 3.
Tri-County will undoubtedly be placing eight defenders close to the line of scrimmage against Old Colony in the rematch. That is because Old Colony did not throw a pass in the first meeting, running the ball all 42 plays on offense and netting 278 yards rushing, an average of six yards per carry.
“This is our last game, everybody in the school enjoys the Cougar Cup — the kids are into it,” Tri-County head coach Kahn Chace said.
Old Colony’s season-long running standouts Blake Dennison (169 yards) and Tom Stanton (97) yards were effective as the Cougars from Rochester responded three times to Tri-County comeback efforts.
“Their style is to line up in that double-wing and pound the ball,” Chace said. “Our kids did a better job at it (defending) in the second half. We’re hoping to make some more adjustments Wednesday.”
Tri-County tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter on a TD run by Tyler Saunders. After Old Colony regained the lead on a 10-play, 65-yard drive in the second quarter, Tri-County closed the gap to 14-13 on a 6-yard run by Jordan Pina (158 yards rushing on 20 carries).
“Missing the extra point kind of changed the game,” Chace said.
Old Colony turned a pass interception to take a 22-13 lead just before halftime and also wiped out a potential game-tying drive with a recovery of a Tri-County fumble inside its own 10-yard line with 2:59 remaining.
“Those two plays when we could have scored, we just didn’t make the plays when we needed to,” Chace said.
Tri-County responded for a third time to close to within 22-20 of Old Colony with Saunders combining with Kolbie Blakely on a 17-yard scoring strike with 1:43 left in the third quarter.
Tri-County totaled 253 yards rushing in the contest with Saunders having 75 yards rushing. Saunders and Blakely combined to complete seven passes for 46 yards.
“I don’t know what they’re thinking,” Chace said of Old Colony perhaps resting some players to avoid the risk of injury heading into the MIAA Vocational Schools Super Bowl. “They only have about 32 kids on the team, so I don’t know how they can really rest some people.
“We’ve played three straight games on the road, three games under the lights, so a drive down the road to Bellingham will not change things. We’re a couple of plays away from different results.”
