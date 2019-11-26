FOXBORO — It’s not the first time Mansfield High football coach Mike Redding has been in this position: a Thanksgiving Day game with Foxboro on the forefront with a Division 2 State Championship in the background.
It was 2013. Redding and the Hornets played Foxboro four days after their state semifinal win and a week before the state championship. Redding watched on that Thursday morning as Hornet wide receiver Brendan Hill tore his ACL and running back Miguel Perez separated his shoulder. Hill did not play in the state final, while Perez was not his usual self.
“It was a disaster,” Redding recalled, despite the fact that Mansfield still went on to beat Foxboro on Thanksgiving and ultimately won the state title. But Redding admits this year is a bit different.
“The big difference is when we did it last time, we had to play an extra round,” Redding said, noting the Division 2 Hornets (9-1) did not have a state semifinal game this year like those in lower divisions. “So, this time around, it’s just night-and-day different. We’ve kind of treated it like there’s no game after Foxboro. We’re doing everything we normally do for Thanksgiving.”
It means the Division 2 South Sectional champion Hornets will have almost all their playmakers at their disposal, other than running back Cincere Gill, as they travel to Jack Martinelli Field to face Foxboro in the 89th holiday rivalry game, looking to regain the rights of the Don Currivan Trophy.
“With the kids getting knocked off by Foxboro last year, they want to beat them,” Redding said of the classic Fenway Park clash in 2018. “They want to get the Currivan trophy back home. They want to win their 10th game. There’s a lot for us to be motivated for Thursday. And then I said, ‘OK, let’s win, go eat turkey and wake up Friday and worry about Lincoln-Sudbury for the state title. But right now, you’re a part of the 89th year of a great tradition, and let’s enjoy that right now and put the other thing on the back burner.’”
Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said the fact the Hornets are Super Bowl-bound does not carry any extra motivation for the Warriors. They have enough already with it being Thanksgiving.
“To our kids and their kids, it’s Thanksgiving. It’s Foxboro-Mansfield,” Martinelli said. “And it doesn’t matter what has happened the week before or what’s going to happen the week after. Once Thursday morning rolls around, it’s Foxboro-Mansfield, and everything else is kind of put on hold.”
The Kelley-Rex champion Hornets come up without a loss to any team in Massachusetts (their only loss was to La Salle High in Ohio). Mansfield ran through the Division 1 South Sectional with wins over Marshfield, King Philip and Natick. The Hornets enter Thursday ranked first in the Hockomock League in points scored (29.4 average) and second in the league in points allowed (10.4 average).
The Warriors on the other hand put together a solid postseason run of their own while advancing to the Division 5 South Sectional semifinals before a loss to runner-up Canton. Led by its defense, Foxboro (5-5) ranked fifth in the league in points allowed (12.8 average) and eighth in the Hockomock in points scored (16.1 average).
“I think we feel like, with this year’s group, we match up athlete-for-athlete with anybody we play,” Martinelli said of the Warriors’ strength in skill position players, an area in which the Hornets are strong as well. “That doesn’t guarantee anything, but it’s some sort of comfort zone, to think that we can match up where we have to.”
Foxboro will host Mansfield at 10 a.m.
