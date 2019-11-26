WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High coach Brian Lee and the Warrior football team have an opportunity to right the ship.
The Warriors, who have dropped each of their last two contests, will host Hockomock League rival Franklin High on Thursday morning, looking to put a stop to their skid as well as earn their 10th consecutive victory on Thanksgiving. KP hasn’t lost to Franklin in their annual late-November game since 2009.
“We definitely know each other very well,” Lee said, as the Warriors will play the Panthers for the second time this season, the first of which saw KP earn a 26-14 victory on Sept. 27.
“The problem is we know them, but they know us,” Lee said. “Certainly the familiarity is comforting, but you know how good they are, so it’s a little scary.”
Franklin comes in a much different team than the one the Warriors beat in September, Lee said. The Panthers (7-3), led by coach Eian Bain, played their best football down the stretch, with a pair of MIAA Division 1 South Sectional Tournament wins before getting knocked out in the title game by a dominant Catholic Memorial team.
Franklin beat Attleboro and then Brockton in the sectional semifinal on the way to earning the program’s first South Sectional finalist trophy.
The Panthers enter Sunday having scored nearly 23 points per game, including outputs of 37 against Attleboro and 28 against both Taunton and Brockton.
“They just got dudes,” Lee said. “The QB (Thomas Gasbarro) is a stud. They have two real stud receivers in (Jake) Davis and (Jack) Nally, and the other guys are really good too.
“And their run game has come along a little bit in playoffs. They’re definitely expanding what they’re doing and improving. They’re just so athletic, really create matchup problems for you.”
On the other side of the ball, Lee said the Panthers defense has continued to put together solid performances as well. Franklin has allowed 18.6 points in 10 games.
“I think defensively, they did great job in playoffs,” he said. “They have middle linebackers, defensive ends that are very disruptive. And again, when you’re trying to throw the ball, they’re very good, athletic. So, they can match up with your guys.”
KP, on the other hand, has struggled since a heartbreaking loss to Mansfield in the South Sectional semifinals. The Warriors dropped a non-playoff game to Wellesley the following week.
“I think you have to get past that,” Lee said of the skid. “We’ve really had some mental lapses, feeling sorry for ourselves. We didn’t show up to play our best. (Now we’re) just trying to make sure we’re prepared for this game.
“We got to get back into playing the way we did before Mansfield.”
KP enters the game with another dominant defensive unit, ranking third in the league in points allowed, surrendering fewer than 12 points per game. The Warriors get after the football with a relentless pursuit and good technique.
King Philip is fifth in the Hockomock in points scored as well, recording just shy of 21 points per game. The Warriors look to senior running back Ryan Halliday along with quarterback Robbie Jarest to lead a much more balanced attack than in years past. It can surely give opposing defenses problems.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Lee said of the challenge of Franklin. “It’s a nice game to have because Franklin does things the right way. You know no matter which way it goes, we compete during the game, but celebrate the game for all the right reasons at the end.”
King Philip will host Franklin on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.