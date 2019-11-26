NORTH ATTLEBORO — Both the Bombardiers and Rocketeers will take two-game win streaks into Thursday morning’s holiday game (10 a.m. kickoff) at Community Field in North Attleboro.
That is the only way to view the 99th renewal of the Thanksgiving Day rivalry on the football field between the Bombardiers of Attleboro High and the Rocketeers of North Attleboro High.
What occurred the previous three months is history.
“In this game, anything can happen,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said of the renewal of the rivalry with the Rocketeers on the holiday and at the tradition-rich Community Field, too.
“When we started out, knowing that we weren’t in the playoffs, our goal was to use the three non-playoff games to make us better for Thanksgiving,” North coach Don Johnson offered.
The Bombardiers have beaten Norwood (by 21 points) and Bishop Feehan (by 24 points) and could conclude the season with six wins.
The Rocketeers have beaten North Quincy (by 15 points) and Westwood (by 34 points), and could conclude their first non-winning season since 1984 with five victories.
“North’s record (4-6) does not indicate what type of team that they are,” Strachan added. “They’re good, they’re well-coached, they’ve got some skill kids — (QB Tyler) DeMattio is electric and (senior captain and receiver 6-foot-5, 250-pound Ethan) Friberg and (senior tackle, 6-foot-6, 290-pound Ethan) Mottinger are big and physical. (Senior captain 5-foot-11, 250-pound tackle John) Kummer is a big, physical kid.
“They have a lot of weapons, they’re bigger up front than people think. We’ve got our hands full.”
“We’re healthier than we have been in several weeks,” Strachan said of having no less than a half-dozen starters sidelined. “I think that we will have all of our pieces back.”
Moreover, AHS (5-5) has the opportunity to finish with a winning record.
“These past two weeks have been very meaningful,” Strachan said. “We have to play right, we have to take care of the football, focus on the little things and not give up the big play. We’re finding ourselves. It’s a progression for us.”
After a strong playoff showing against Franklin and a victory over crosstown rival Bishop Feehan, the Bombardiers (5-5) are presenting a better representation of what most everyone anticipated. “We played great against Franklin (a 14-0 loss), a good game against Norwood, and had a good showing against Bishop Feehan,” Strachan recalled.
It was a three-week stretch at midseason that befuddled the Bombardiers, being shut out (14-0) at King Philip, netting just 101 yards in a 30-point loss to Franklin, and grinding out 148 yards in a 39-point loss to Mansfield. Compiled with injuries to key components — QB Jason Weir, fullback-linebacker Michael Strachan, running back Justin Daniels, tackle Qualeem Charles and linebacker Isaac Gudiel — AHS was a shell of the team thought to contend for a Kelley-Rex Division crown.
“The last couple of weeks, we’ve had a good transition, we’ve given the kids a couple of days off,” Strachan said of the Bombardiers refreshing their physical and emotional well-being. “We needed that, we needed to get reenergized. It’s not really hard to get up for this game.”
The Rocketeers, similarly, ran into a few ruts. Most notably, before the season even began, North lost its two playmakers, juniors Matt and Jared Penta, with injuries. Then the games began.
The Big Red not just only lost five of six games at midseason, but four of them were routs — by 26 points to Mansfield, shutout losses to Canton (18-0) and Stoughton (35-0), followed by a non-playoff 25-point setback at Dennis-Yarmouth.
And in the meantime, North lost its energizer in DeMattio with a concussion. He is still in concussion protocol and his status for the Thanksgiving Day game is indefinite.
“We’ve had the opportunity to play a lot of young kids and develop them,” Johnson said of the Rocketeer roster. “We’ve seen that growth take place — that’s going to make us better in the long run.
“We’ve seen improvement, but it hasn’t happened as quickly as we would have liked, to translate into wins,” Johnson added, noting that Jared Penta returned to the Rocketeer lineup against Westwood.
“We went down to Dennis-Yarmouth and moved the ball, but we turned it over in the red zone, but especially the last two games we were much better.
“Attleboro, they have good size, and Weir and Strachan can run people over. What they have shown is the ability to throw the ball better as the season has wore on — they’ve got that good balance now, which makes them more difficult to defend.
“I really think the last few weeks the kids have really grown a lot and believe that they’re capable of beating anybody.”
“This is our Super Bowl, without a doubt,” Strachan, a former Red Rocketeer himself, insisted of the Attleboro-North Attleboro tradition and the lifetime memories of the Thanksgiving Day game.
“It’s very meaningful. This is a forever game, it will last forever (in their memory), so you got one shot at it.”
