ATTLEBORO — In past years, the Eastern Athletic Conference football championship might have been at stake when the Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan lined up against the Spartans of Bishop Stang.
These days, respectability and building upon a positive result for next season are motives enough for the Shamrocks and Spartans in their Thanksgiving Day game to be played in Dartmouth this season with a 10 a.m. kickoff.
Were it not for being short of a first down here, not finishing off a red zone opportunity there; missing a tackle here or not being able to recover a fumble or intercept a pass there, Bishop Feehan could easily be looking at a 7-3 season.
“It could have been a much different season, here or there — but that’s how the ball rolls,” first-year Bishop Feehan High coach Bryan Pinabell said of a lack of ability to sustain drives, produce second-half points or close out contests in the fourth quarter.
There were potential wins for the taking against North Attleboro in an 11-point loss, Milton (a 10-point loss) and Hingham ( a 7-point loss).
“We have to make sure that we don’t give up the big play (to Bishop Stang), which is what I’ve said many times throughout the season,” Pinabell said of his 3-7 Shamrocks. “It’s a rivalry game, it’s Thanksgiving Day so all bets are off.
“For us, we have to get back to throwing the football and controlling the ball on offense,” Pinabell added of resorting to the strong-armed potential of junior quarterback Brady Olsen. “That’s something we didn’t do very well against Attleboro (a 24-point loss).”
For the Shamrocks, getting senior running back Nick Norko, junior receiver Billy Oram and sophomore receiver Dan Haggerty the ball are keys to sustaining the offense and putting points on the scoreboard. Needless to say, but the loss due to injuries of running back-linebacker Nick Gugliotta and two-way end Caleb Fauria were major roadblocks. “Everyone has injuries,” Pinabell said.
The Spartans (5-6) are playing to finish at .500 and end a three-game losing streak — falling by 39 points to Durfee, by three to Greater New Bedford Voke and by 28 to Apponequet.
The Shamrocks lost their first four games of the season, all by double digit margins and have but one road win at Malden Catholic thus far.
But Bishop Feehan began to turn a corner by scoring 56 points against Coyle-Cassidy and scoring 18 points against Durfee.
“Stang has a good tailback and I’ve been really impressed by their aggressive defense,” Pinabell said “We’ll be ready to play, it’s going to fun. We’ll take a win, any way that we can get it. Our kids have handled the season well, I’ve been very happy with their preparation — we’ll get out there and get after it. The turkey will taste a lot better if we win.”
