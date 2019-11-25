REHOBOTH — Without an MIAA Division 4 Super Bowl to contend for this season, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football team is looking to its annual Thanksgiving Day game with arch-rival Seekonk High as its own Super Bowl.
Minus a spot in the MIAA Division 7 championship game, the Warriors of Seekonk High have pledged themselves to finish better than a .500 team.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to preach — the rivalry, the tradition of the Thanksgiving Day game,” D-R coach Dave Moura said after putting his Falcons through their paces in preparation for Thursday’s 10 a.m. kickoff at Robert T. Roy Field.
The paths that the Falcons (3-7) and Warriors (6-5) have taken over the last month of the season have been diversely different.
“It’s always a challenge against D-R, forget what the records say,” Seekonk coach Vernon Crawford said. “The more wins that we can get, the better. D-R had a rebuilding season, but they played a lot of good teams — it doesn’t account for who they really are.”
D-R has won two of its last three games, scoring 55 points to beat Fairhaven and 31 points to beat Norton.
Seekonk has lost three of its last four outings, falling by 46 points to Old Rochester, by 33 points to Abington and by 34 points to Cohasset.
As for any team stepping on the field against Seekonk, the major component for success is trying to harness the passing of Warriors’ junior quarterback J.T. Moran, who has amassed nearly 3,000 yards of total offense this season.
Moran has completed 64 percent of his passes (168) for 2,361 yards and 20 touchdowns. In addition, Moran is the Warriors’ leading rusher with 523 yards on 82 carries for eight TDs.
“Any quarterback who throws for over 2,000 yards and is our leading rusher is special,” Crawford said of Moran.
Robbie LeBeau (449 rushing yards) and Jack Murphy (326 rushing yards and nearly 500 receiving yards) join Nathan Clarke (56 catches for 990 yards) to create plenty of pressure for opposing defenses.
“They (Seekonk) have a high-powered offense and they’ve played two tough teams the last two weeks,” Moura said of Seekonk’s deceptive results. “We’re going go in with our game plan and see what happens.
“We had some success last week (against Norton) throwing the football,” Moura added of junior quarterback John Marcille.
While Marcille is a bonafide threat, sophomore tailback Dylan Walsh has become a factor in moving the ball on the ground.
“We’re about 50-50 (run-pass mix). We try to keep it balanced,” Moura said. “Whether we can do that against them (Seekonk) has yet to be determined.”
D-R lost its first four games of the season and only has one win (against Fairhaven) at home.
Seekonk will be playing its 12th game so Crawford has tried to fit in extra rest for his players and scaling back on practice.
“It’s been a long season, but the one thing that I’m happy about is that we’re healthy for this game,” Crawford said.
“We have a young line, so we try to back up defenses, our deep threats are there. Well try to run the ball too and see what happens. D-R is still a good football team, we don’t look past anybody,” added Crawford in appreciation of Moura’s Falconss’ program. “They’ve been winning a lot of games lately. And we want to have as best a winning record as we can.”
The bands will be blaring, with family, friends and classmates on hand — waves of green and gold, throngs with blue and white.
“We got into the playoffs, then once we got eliminated, we still wanted to win games, to play hard,” Moura said of the season-long improvements. “With nearly two weeks off, as we got closer to Thanksgiving, the intensity (in practice) picked up. For our seniors, we want to send them out on Thanksgiving Day on a winning note. And for the younger guys, we want to carry that into our offseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.