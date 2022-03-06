FOXBORO — The King Philip girls hockey team was upset Saturday night in MIAA Division 2 tournament action, getting stonewalled in net by No. 30 Norwell’s strong keeper on the way to a 4-2 loss at Foxboro Sports Center.
Third-ranked KP threw 31 shots on net, with only two going in, off the tape of Kelly Holmes and Jen Daniels in the second period. Assists from Morgan Cunningham, Meg Sherwood, Cate Hart and Ally Donovan helped bring the goals home.
“They capitalized on some defensive breakdowns, blocked shots and breakaways,” King Philip head coach Ken Assad said of Norwell’s success. “They had a very red-hot goalie that came up with some big saves when she needed to.”
On the heavy difference between seeding, Assad said KP didn’t take Norwell lightly, but its will to win with a strong netminder helped earn the upset.
“Give that team credit. We never take anybody for granted, and we didn’t, but they still had the will to win and the goalie to back it up,” Assad said.
The Warriors finished the season 18-5, and bid farewell to graduating seniors Sydney O’Shea, Sherwood, Daniels, Cunningham, and Donovan.
BOYS
Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 7, Cambridge Rindge 3
Visiting D-R/Seekonk picked up its first playoff win in program history on Saturday, scoring five goals in the third period on its way to a first-round win over No. 15 Cambridge Rindge at Simoni Rink in Division 3 action.
Two goals each from Devin Dailey and Liam Fecteau, along with scores from Evan Pereira and Aidan Boothe helped launch No. 18 Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk ahead with plenty of insurance.
In goal, Sam Bastis made 26 saves to pick up the win for D-R/Seekonk, which will visit Bourne on Wednesday to take on second-seeded Scituate in second-round action.
Medway 1, Foxboro 0
Sixth-seeded Medway bounced Foxboro from the postseason Saturday afternoon, scoring the game’s lone goal late in the third period to top the No. 27 Warriors at Pirelli Rink in Division 3 play.
Through the third and second periods, the game remained scoreless as both sides amassed penalty minutes. The lone score came at 3:22 of the third period, with Medway punching one past Trevor Marder for the eventual game-winning score.
“We were just trying to get pucks on the net and guys in front of the net, but we just had that one break where one of their forwards kept it on a breakout. They kept it in and made a play off it and scored,” Foxboro Mark Cedorchuk said. “My goalie, Trevor Marder, played very well. I don’t know how many shots he faced, maybe mid to high 30s. He played really well and made some really big saves.”
Foxboro closes the season 10-11, marking the end of the road for seniors Tom Marcucella, Dylan Pothier, Ben Ricketts, Derek Axon, Matt Grace, Jack Watts, Steve Bridges, Brady Callahan and Josh Marcoux.