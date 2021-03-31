ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High School boys’ track team swept the shot put and long jump events, but were edged out by Franklin High 55-45 in a Hockomock League meet Wednesday.
For the AHS boys, Ethan Crosby (39-1), Kevin Rebelo (31-5) and Shane Evans (31-3) swept the shot put, while in the long jump, James Hill (18-10), Eric Laurila (17-2) and Ethan Gattoni (16-6) took the top three spots.
The AHS girls’ team was dealt a 68-32 setback. Kamsi Igbobi won both the shot put (32-8) and long jump (14-6 1/2) with personal bests and Kelly Neuendorf won the two-mile (12:30). Rebecca Rainey (400), Annie Cooney (hurdles), Jahela Douglas (long jump), Diana McArthur (shot put) and Ella Stromfors (200) all had personal bests.
- Ali Murphy won both the 300 and the hurdles as the Norton girls improved to 3-0 with a 46-39 victory over Holliston Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League meet. Isabella Pietrasiewicz (mile) and Shea Podbelski (two mile) dominated the distance events for the Lancers.
Paul Wisnaskas won the 55 hurdles and high jump, but the Norton boys, minus eight Lancers due to COVID-19 protocol, had to settle for a 43-all tie with the Panthers.
- The King Philip girls downed Taunton 52-38 in a Hockomock League meet Wednesday while the Warrior boys fell 78-21. For the KP boys, Jovan Joseph won the 800 (2:03) and long jump (20-4) while Will Martin set a personal best by two feet in winning the shot put (37-7). Taunton swept three of the first four events, the 100, mile and hurdles. For the KP girls, Sofia DelVecchio and Sydney O’Shea split first and second place in the 100 and long jump respectively. The duo then with Alli Beltramini and Grace Crocker to win the 4x100 relay (52.1). Also, Milan Simmons won the 100 (17.1). The Warriors return to action Monday at Franklin.
Franklin boys 55, Attleboro 45: Shot Put 1-Ethan Crosby 39-1, 2-Kevin Rebelo, 3-Shane Evans; Long jump 1-James Hill 18-10, 2-Eric Laurila, 3-Ethan Gattoni; High jump 1-Sean O’Hara 5-0, 2-tie: Matt McMahon, Laurila; Mile 2-John Blouin 4:53.9, 3-Ethan Sylvia; 400 2-Laurila; 110 hurdles 1-Peter DelPozzo 17.7, 3-Joe Hughes; 800 3-Zach Stromfors 2:11; 200 3-Hill 24.7; Two mile 2-Neil Bowie 10:49.
Franklin girls 68, Attleboro 32: 100 3- Kamsi Igbobi 13.5; Mile 1-Diana Blouin 5:45.5; 400 3-Rebecca Rainey 1:07; 100 Hurdles 3-Annie Cooney 18.7; 800 2-Madison Ellis 2:37.8; 200 3-Ella Stromfors 29.3; Two Mile 1-Kelly Neuendorf 12:30; Shot Put 1-Kamsi Igbobi 32-8, 3-Diana McArthur 23-11; Long Jump 1-Kamsi Igbobi 14-6 1/2, 2-Jahela Douglas 13-3 1/2, 3-Eleanor Graber 13-1 1/2.
Norton girls 46, Holliston 39: 55 hurdles 1-Shaylee Owens 9.9, 2-Madeline Dolack, 3-Kyla Leahy; 55 1-Ali Murphy 7.4, 3-Phoebe Gesner’ Mile 1-Isabella Pietrasiewicz 5:14.3, 3-Shea Podbelski; 600 3-Sienna Pietrasiewicz 1:54.6; 300 1-Murphy 43.6; 1,000 3-Brooke Dennett 3:27; Two mile 1-Podbelski (12:21); Shot put 1-Michaela Whiteside 28-10, 2-Callie Dennett, 3-Brynn Leahy; High jump 2-Leahy, 3-Owens.
Norton boys 43, Holliston 43: 55 hurdles 1-Paul Wisnaskas 8.0; 55 2-Dan Tran 7.2, 3-Jason Soares; Mile 2-Charlie Mills 5:02, 3-Aiden Masse; 600 1-Sean Wynne 1:30.8; 300 2-Soares 39.6, 3-Trant; 1,000 1-Derek Bamford 2:52, 3-Masse; Two mile 3-Andrew McConnell; Shot put 2-Wisnaskas 29-4; High jump 1-Wisnaskas 5-10, 3-Wynne; 4x400 relay 1-Mills, Bamford, Owens, Wynne 4:00.
