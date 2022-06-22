The high school outdoor track and field season concluded at the New Balance National Outdoor Championships at the University of Pennsylvania this past weekend with several area athletes competing among the best in the country.
Norton High had three athletes in the mix, with Ali Murphy breaking her own school record in the 400 meters in a time of 55.51 to place 11th. Murphy also ran a :25.17 in the Rising Stars 200 meters.
Lancer teammate Zoe Stantos took seventh in the freshman high jump, clearing 5-1 3/4, and Jill Strynar clocked a time of :12.78 for 46th out of 56 in the Rising Stars 100 meters.
Mansfield’s Jake Wall capped a strong high school career with a 15th-place finish in the long jump championship, clearing 6.74 meters.
Elsewhere in the field, North Attleboro’s Mason Briggs and Attleboro’s Ethan Gattoni went-back-to-back in the javelin championship. Briggs finished 15th with a throw of 52.17 meters while Gattoni took 16th with at 51.36 meters.
North Attleboro’s Mark Etinevre also competed in the Rising Stars discus, with the Rocketeer junior placing 24th with a toss of 38.12 meters.
In the Rising Stars two-mile, Anna Boyd took sixth for Bishop Feehan in 11:04.4. Shamrocks’ senior Patrick Healey was also an entrant in the Rising Stars two-mile for the boys, but did not finish.