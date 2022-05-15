BOSTON — The MSTCA State Coaches Meet was held in Boston on Saturday with two area teams competing for top spots in the meet.
Elayna Marinelli took home the lone first-place finish for the Attleboro High girls, taking the top spot in the javelin with a personal record throw of 115 feet, six inches.
The Bombardier girls had one other medalist, with Emilia Smith taking second in the freshman mile in 5:41.35.
On the boys side for the Bombardiers, the best finish came from Ethan Gattoni in the javelin with a toss of 161-11. Ethan Sylvia had the next-best finish for Attleboro, placing sixth in the two-mile at 10:00.13.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s Sarah Charboneau clocked a ninth-place time of 1:11.61 in the girls’ 400 hurdles. She was also the third leg in the Falcons’ seventh-place 4x400 team that included Ella Damon, Grace Sullivan and Angie Cabral. The time for the 4x400 team was 4:26.73.
For the D-R boys, Nathan Ferreira took eighth in the 800 meters in 1:00.95.
Foxboro hosts Twilight Meet
FOXBORO — The MSTCA Coaches’ Twilight Meet was held Friday, with North Attleboro first in six events, Brodie Clemente won the shot put with a toss of 53-9 1/2. He was also fourth in discus with a toss of 130-1.
Classmate Mark Etienvre was first in the discus, throwing a distance of 139-10, and fourth in the shot put with a 45-5 throw. In the javelin, Mason Briggs logged a toss of 151-7.
Elsewhere in the field, North’s Nathan Shlutz took first in the high jump, clearing six feet. He took fourth in the 100 meters at 11.65.
Baxter Greene won the freshman mile, finishing in 4:43.81. The Rocketeers’ relay team of Sam Sam Bush, Michael Simonian, Jovany Rivera, and Nathan Shultz won the 4x100, running a season-best time of 44.36.
North Attleboro’s girls had a ninth-place finish in the 4x400 race, finishing at 4:30.01. In the discus, Sienna Newth was 10th at 86-11.
Mansfield had a strong day, taking home several first-place finishes at the meet.
Caitlin Dumouchel took first in the girls’ javelin for Mansfield in 115-7 for a new personal record by four feet.. She also took second in the 400 hurdles, clocking a time of 68.59.
Anna Darlington (200 meters, 26.17) also took first, racing in an unseeded race. Darlington set a new PR by a second. The “performance of the meet” per Mansfield coach Drew Butera, came from Anna Buckley, who took second in the long jump at 18 feet, coming up a quarter-inch short of the school record in the event.
Mansfield’s girls also had a third-place finish in the 4x100, clocking at 50.48. Katie Miller took first in the 800 meters finished at 2:24.43, wrapping up a strong week.
‘Katie has had a huge week. Tuesdays dual meet against Taunton she raced against two of the best long sprint and middle distance athletes in the state and ran her personal record of 2:23.0,” Butera said. “To come back a few days later and perform again at that level is a great sign of things to come.
For the Hornet boys, Jake Wall was first in the long jump, clearing 23-9 3/4 to break the the meet record and break his own school record from last year. He was awarded the Field Athlete of The Meet Award.
Evan Rawlings (400 meter hurdles, 58.59) took first in his respective event, continuing his breakout spring.
“Evan has had a big breakthrough outdoor season and that continued with the big invitational win,” Butera said. “Evan has had the heaviest load of events during the dual meet season so to see him just get to focus on one (event) and get the win was big.”
Chris Leonard finished second in the mile at 4:45.40 in a race where he led almost the entire way. Myles Brown (freshman 100 meters, 11.70) and Dylan Buchanan (110 meter hurdles, 15.59) both finished third in their respective events.
The Bishop Feehan girls had two strong showings from Avery Blanchard, who was fourth in the javelin at 102-01 and was ninth in the discus at 88-05. The Feehan boys had one first-place finish, coming from its 4x100 team of Sean Callaghan, Liam Concannon, Nolan Duffy and Connor McHale. The quartet clocked a time of 3:34.47.
McHale took fourth in the long jump, clearing 21-00 3/4. Noah Gomes D’Sa clocked a time of 10:47.12 in the two-mile for fifth. The Shamrocks had two sixth-place finishes, with Andrew Smith (800 meters, 2:04.49) and Lucas Ribeiro (110 hurdles, 16.12).
The Foxboro girls had one top-10 finish as Camryn Collins was eighth in the 200 meters at 26.84. She was also the third leg of a 4x100 team that took 10th, with Erin Foley, Delia Fitzgerald and Chlose Davies helping the Warriors to a 53.20 finish.
The Warriors’ Nick Olson was third in the boys’ two-mile run in 10:14.47. Olson was also the opener for the boys 4x800 team that took sixth, with Jared Ciora, Brooks Stone and Marco Pacini helping clock a 8:53.62. In the triple jump, Dan O’Malley took fourth at 40-01.
King Philip’s day on the girls side was busy, seeing four first-place finishes. In the freshman 100 meter dash Sarah Glaser took the top spot at a time of 13.45, improving on her qualifying time by nearly half a second. in the freshman mile, Danielle Lomuscio took third with a mile time of 5:38. Sydney O’Shea took eighth in the long jump at 16-09 1/4.
The KP boys had five take a top-five spot. Dylan Woods (high jump, 6 feet) and Degen Granese (triple jump, 40-01 1/2) took second and third, respectively. Granese also took fifth in the high jump, clearing 5-08.
Foxboro’s 4x800 relay team took secondat a time of8:20.96 and the 4x400 team took fourth at a time of 3:40.96.
The Norton girls were led by Ali Murphy in the 400 meters, clocking a 56.32 for first-place. Zoe Santos took second in the high jump, clearing five feet. In the 200 meter dash Jill Strynar took a time of 26.42 for fourth quickest. The Norton boys had their best finish from Camden Lerner in the 400 meters at 51.67.
The Lancer boys also had a fifth-place finish in the 4x800, with an 8:52.83.
Seekonk’s girls were led by Lauren Morales in the shot put, throwing 33-02 1/4. She was the only Warrior to finish in the top-10, placing seventh. Sarah Ann King also threw in the shot put, throwing 31-03 for 12th.
For the Seekonk boys, Maddox Bo was eighth in the 100 meters at 11.80. Josh Troiano took eighth in the shot put with a toss of 42-02 1/2.
Bishop Feehan athletes compete at Loucks Games
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Members of the Bishop Feehan track team competed at the Loucks Games over the weekend with Maeve Parrish 15th in the 800 meters at 2:18.60 for the fifth-fastest time by a Feehan girl. Anna Boyd was also 15th in the 3,200 meters in 10:57.98 four the school’s fourth-fastest time in the event.
For the Feehan boys, Patrick Healey ran was 18th in the 3,200 meters with a school -record time run of 9:16.72, equaling 9:19.95 for the two-mile, which is the second-best time in school history.
Jon Mignacca was seventh in the long jump at 20-7 3/4 and fourth in the high jump at 6’-0.