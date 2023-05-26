NORTH ANDOVER — Attleboro High’s Zyeem Charles placed first in the triple jump on the first day of the MIAA Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Merrimack College on Friday, clearing the competition by over a foot with a winning distance of 44 feet, 9 3/4 inches.

Charles wasn’t the only notable Attleboro athlete at the meet. Adrian Rivera also put up a good jump of 42 feet, 2 1/2 inches to finish seventh in the triple jump. Jordan Rivera-Silva placed 12th in the 200 meters at 22.44 while Maxwell Crawford set a personal record in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 57.21 to place fifth overall.