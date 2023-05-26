NORTH ANDOVER — Attleboro High’s Zyeem Charles placed first in the triple jump on the first day of the MIAA Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Merrimack College on Friday, clearing the competition by over a foot with a winning distance of 44 feet, 9 3/4 inches.
Charles wasn’t the only notable Attleboro athlete at the meet. Adrian Rivera also put up a good jump of 42 feet, 2 1/2 inches to finish seventh in the triple jump. Jordan Rivera-Silva placed 12th in the 200 meters at 22.44 while Maxwell Crawford set a personal record in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 57.21 to place fifth overall.
Mansfield High and North Attleboro High competed at the MIAA Division 3 Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Fitchburg State University where the Hornet girls saw two individual first-place finishes by Abigail Scott in the 200 meters with a time of 25.37, and Frankie Spagna in the triple jump at 36 feet, 4 1/2 inches to beat the competition by over a foot. For Scott, it is her first individual Division 3 title.
Mansfield’s Elyssa Buchanan finished second in the pentathlon with a score of 2,479 as she tied for first in the pentathlon high jump at 1.60 meters. Teammate Riley Charest finished eighth in the event with a score of 2,107.
The Mansfield boys had several high finishes from Evan Rawlings and Talon Johnson in their respective events. Rawlings had a strong showing in the 400 meter hurdles on Thursday finishing second in :57.30. Johnson placed third in the 800 meters with a personal best of 1:58.67. Nate Kablik also had a personal best in the preliminary round of the 200 meters, clocking in at 22.73 and a time of 22.92 in the finals to take sixth in the event.
For the North Attleboro boys, Mark Etienvre won the discus with a toss of 157 feet, 8 inches — 15 feet better than his closest competitor to take the individual title. Connor Peterson also logged a personal best in the two-mile of 9:57.58 to finish 9:57.58.
The North Attleboro girls’ best showing came from Marissa Daley, who tied for first place in the high jump with a mark of 1.60 meters. Daley also had a third-place finish in the triple jump at 34 feet, 9 inches. Sydney O’Connor finished fifth in the pentathlon with a score of 2,191, notching a personal best in the long jump at 13 feet, 11 inches. Katie Galgoczy had a time of 11:42.82 in the two-mile to top her previous best my five seconds as she placed seventh. Finishing ninth and 10th in the discus were Sienna Newth (92 feet, eight inches) and Marissa King (86 feet, 1 inch), respectively. Julia Simpson came in 11th in the 800 meters with a personal record of 2:28.21.
Norton High and Seekonk High competed in the MIAA Division 5 Championship at Norwell High with the Lancers’ Ali Murphy (25.15) and Jillian Strynar (26.04) taking second and third, respectively in the girls’ 200 meters. Teammate Shea Podbelski earned a seventh-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:34.31.
Seekonk’s girls had a fourth-place finish in the discus from Lauren Morales at 108 feet, 4 inches. She was joined in discus by Kearson Nelson’s throw of 95-7 for ninth.