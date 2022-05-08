NEW BEDFORD — Several area boys and girls track and field teams took on the Sunset Invitational on Saturday, with no team scores being logged during the meet. The top six finishers took home medals in the meet.
Attleboro, Dighton-Rehoboth, Foxboro, Seekonk and Tri-County all competed in a field that saw 38 schools competing against one another.
For the Attleboro girls, the 4x400 meter relay team of Isla Thompson, Alexis Cincotta, Allie McNamara and Madison Ellis took 4:35.68 for third-fastest. In individual races, Emilia Smith took home a fourth-place time of 5:40.46 in the mile race and Rebecca Rainey finished fifth in the 400 hurdles at 1:19.11.
In the field, the Bombardier girls had a third-place finish from Elayna Marinelli in the javelin with a toss of 96 feet, 10 inches. Elsewhere in the field, Aariana Ridge took fourth in the long jump with a jump of 15-4.
Twelve events saw the Attleboro boys finish in the top 10, but seven of those events ended in a medal position. Ethan Sylvia took second in the two-mile race, finishing in 10:09.21 for the best individual finish for the AHS boys.
In the one-mile, John Blouin clocked in at sixth with a time of 4:52.69. The 4x400 team of William Badger III, Sean Kaswale, Austin Bowie and Jacob Blazek also took sixth, finishing at 3:49.97. Lee Casstevens (two-mile, 10:34.84) and Jacob Blazek (400 hurdles, 1:02.34) each took fifth place.
In field events, AHS’s Isaiah Traore took fourth in the discus (109-08) and Ethan Gattoni also took fourth competing in the javelin (140-00) for medal finishes.
D-R’s girls team had two medalists in the two-mile run, finishing fourth and fifth. Lindsay Allard (13:37.51) and Zoey Jestude (13:53.36) took fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the 400 hurdles, the D-R girls had their lone first-place finish, with Sarah Charbonneau clocking in at 1:11.96. In the field, D-R had a fourth-place toss from Kate DiSanto in the discus at 77-03. In the high jump, Julia Tessier cleared 4-10.
The D-R boys were led by a second-place finish by Dario St. James in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.73. Two third-place finishes also were of note for the D-R boys, with Graeme Sullivan clocking in at 2:04.52 in the 800 meters and the 4x400 meter relay team finishing at 3:43.20.
Foxboro’s girls team had one medalist, with Grace Preston throwing the javelin 86-06 for sixth place. Casey Dahl took 10th in the mile with a time of 5:51.54 for the Warrior girls. On the boys’ side, Foxboro was led by a third-place finish in the mile by Nicholas Olson, finishing in 4:50.48. Sebastian Zerpa was the only other medalist for the Foxboro boys, placing sixth in the shot put with a toss of 41-05.
The best finishes for the Seekonk girls came from Lauren Morales in the discus with a toss of 80-02 and Jill Audette in the 100 meters at 13.04, with both taking third. The 4x100 relay team of Audette, Ella Gardner, Sarah Ann King and Angelina Lopez clocked in at 54.94, good for fourth in the field.
On the boys’ side for Seekonk, Josh Troiano had the best finish and the only medal — a third-place toss in the shot put at 42-10.
The Tri-County girls were led by Averie Denelle’s fourth-place finish in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-08. She was the only medalist for the girls. On the boys’ side, Tri-County had Ryan Ferdman take fifth in the 100 meters at 11.91. Kody Kubacki also earned a medal for the Tri-County boys, taking sixth in the javelin toss at 129-10.