Multiple area teams competed in the MSTCA track and field state relays this past weekend, with Norton, Foxboro, Dighton-Rehoboth, North Attleboro, King Philip and Bishop Feehan high schools competing at different sites across multiple divisions.
Division 5
SANDWICH — The Norton High boys and girls track teams battled it out on Friday at Sandwich High in the MSTCA Div. 5 state relays.
For the Norton boys, they finished 11th in the meet with 13 points.
Notable finishes from the Lancer boys came from the sprint medley team of Danny Tran, Nate Tripolone, Camden Lerner and Aiden Masse, who took third at 3:46.16. The time was 0.2 away from a new school record.
The 4x200 meters team of Jake Antosca, Tran, Nate Tripolone and Anthony Tripolone also took third, finishing in 1:35.60.
The Norton girls finished tied for seventh in the field, scoring 22 points. The Lancers didn’t take first in an event, but did have results in scoring positions.
The medley relay team of Brooke Dennett, Carly Goodwin, Emma Wisnaskas and Shea Podbelski took second, clocking a time of 13:56.31. The sprint medley relay team took third at 4:16.60, with Ali Murphy, Shaylee Owens, Jill Strynar and Podbelski running the race.
The 4x200 relay team clocked third (1:52.04) as well.
Division 4
PEMBROKE — In Division 4, Foxboro High and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional competed in the state relays at Pembroke High.
The Foxboro boys’ 4x800 team was third in the field, clocking in at 8:54.14. Joseph Gonzalez was a third-place finisher for Foxboro in the long jump, finishing with a distance of 6.17 meters. In the team relay for long jump, Foxboro was second at 17.27 meters combined. In the shot put, Sebastian Zerpa was fifth in the boys toss at 12.70 meters. The Warriors were sound from all competitors, earning a third-place finish for the team relay in shot put at 35.50 total meters.
For the boys relay teams, the 4x800 group was third at 8:54.14. For a team score, the Warriors finished 10th with 20 points scored.
The Foxboro girls took home a fourth-place finish in the distance medley, clocking in at 14:05.18. As a group, Foxboro’s girls team took 15th, scoring four points.
For the Dighton-Rehoboth boys, their best finish came in the long jump, with Dario St. James (6.16 meters) and Justus Morgan (6.03 meters) taking fourth and sixth, respectively. The long jumpers took third in the team relay, totaling 17.24 meters in the long jump.
Kate DiSanto took sixth in the discus throw, throwing the disc 24.12 meters. In the discus team relay, D-R’s girls team was fourth with a total distance of 66.03 meters.
Both Dighton-Rehoboth’s boys and girls teams placed 13th, scoring six and eight points, respectively.
Division 3
NORTH EASTON — North Attleboro High competed in the Division 3 state relays at Oliver Ames High, with the boys taking home the first-place title on scoring.
North Attleboro’s boys side had first-place finishes from Nathan Shultz (long jump, 6-02), Mason Briggs (javelin, 47.91 meters), Brodie Clemente (shot put, 15.92) and the 4x200 relay team.
The Rocketeers took top 10 in three events, including the shot-put relay where it went all in the top five. The Rocketeer boys took top 10 in the discus and high jump relay with three competitors. In total, the Rocketeer boys scored 56 points, edging out Wakefield for first by one point.
North Attleboro’s girls team took 10th, scoring 20 points. Its best finishes came from Abby Camelio in the javelin, throwing the spear 32.80 meters for third. Sienna Newth also took third in the shot put, throwing a distance of 9.02 meters. Sydney O’Connor also had a strong finish to her day, taking sixth in the high jump with a cleared height of 4-07.
Division 2
NORTH ANDOVER — King Philip Regional and Bishop Feehan High both competed at North Andover High on Saturday in the Division 2 state relays.
King Philip’s boys side took first in the triple jump, getting a distance of 12.03 meters from Degen Granese for the top spot. Teammate Kevin Smith took second in the same event with a distance of 11.86 meters. Granese’s distance is a new school record for the Warriors. In the high jump, KP took fourth with a cleared height of 5-10 by Dylan Woods.
The King Philip girls had a new school record set by Heidi Lawrence, finishing ninth in the long jump with a distance of 5.01 meters. In the shot put, Katherine O’Neil also set a school record with a toss of 11.04 meters.
For the Feehan boys, the distance-medley team took third with a time of 10:59.23. In the high-jump relay, Feehan was second at 17-03.
The Feehan girls took home a second-place time in the 1,600 sprint medley relay, clocking a time of 4:21.06. In the shot put, Brooke Serak took home an individual first-place finish with a toss of 12.32 meters.
Editor’s note: Track coaches for teams not listed and who participated in this weekend’s track relays can email results to sports@thesunchronicle.com. The Sun Chronicle will make every effort to include results in future editions.