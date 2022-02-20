BOSTON — The Attleboro High track team was one of 33 teams to compete in the MIAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center on Saturday.
The girls were led by a 13th-place finish in the mile run from freshman Emilia Smith (5:39.05), who set a new personal record. Rebecca Rainey, Emily Dunlea, Jahela Douglas, Madison Ellis also finished 14th in the 4x400 relay (4:38.69).
Ethan Silvia placed 13th in the mile run (4:38.90) for the Attleboro boys, while Adrian Rivera placed 15th in the long jump (19-02.50) and 21st in the 300-meter dash (38.72).
Mansfield boys finish seventh in Division 2 Meet
The Hornets boys track team placed seventh with 32 points at the MIAA Division 2 Championship Meet Sunday, while the girls team finished 15th with 11 points.
On the boys side, senior Jake Wall had another outstanding day. In the 55m prelims, Wall broke his own school record with a time of 6.59, and then placed second in the finals with a 6.63. In the hurdles, Wall again placed second overall with a time of 7.71, then moved over to the long- jump pit, where he placed first with a jump of 22’-8”, another school record. Wall will advance to next week’s Meet of Champions in all three events.
The boys 4x800m team of seniors Chris Leonard, Riley Tremblay, Collin Stevens and junior Grady Sullivan placed third overall and punched their ticket to the Champions meet with a time of 8:23.24.
On the girls side, senior captain Anna Buckley brought home three medals. Buckley placed sixth in the 55 hurdle finals with a time of 9.12, then went on to place fifth in the long jump with a distance of 16’-6.5”. To cap off her day, in an event she wasn’t originally scheduled to compete in, Buckley filled in as anchor for the 4x200m relay team that finished sixth in 1:51.35. The other members of that 4x200m team were Abby Scott, Meghan Driscoll, and Caitlin Dumouchel. Buckley will be participating in the long jump at the Meet of Champions.
Senior captain Caitlin Dumouchel also had an outstanding meet, as she was part of that sixth-place 4x200m team, along with placing eighth in the 300m with a time of 44.19. Heading into the meet, Dumouchel was ranked 17th or 18th, and this was only the second time she had ever run the 300m.
Outside of those medalists, the Hornets also had some outstanding efforts from other athletes. Senior captain Meghan Johnston ran a three-second PR in the mile for 5:42, while classmate Alanna Conley proved that she has shown major strides over the past few weeks, dropping her PR from 5:58 down to 5:47. In the girls two-mile, sophomore Anna Moore dropped another eight seconds off of her PR to 12:05.80.
- The Bishop Feehan boys indoor track team placed 19th at the MIAA Division 2 Championship Meet Sunday with 7 points. Two Shamrocks placed in the meet: Connor McHale was eighth in the 300-meter dash with a time of 37.84, while Patrick Healey placed third in the two-mile run with a time of 9:25.25. Healey’s time set a new school record, breaking the prior record of 9:35.54 that was set in 1986 and qualified him to run in the MIAA All-State Meet next weekend.
Norton closes strong in Division 5
Norton closed out the season well at the MIAA Div. 5 championships, ending the season with the Lancers’ girls team scoring 39.3 points for fourth place and the boys team finishing 14th with 13 points.
The girls had one individual champion, as Ali Murphy posted a personal- record time of 41.35 seconds in the 300-meter dash, winning the event.
The Lancer girls had several runner-up finishes as well, with Shea Podbelski’s time of 3:05.44 in the 1000-meter race putting her in second. Podbelski again took second in the mile, besting the school’s previous record time of 5:21.76 (set by Isabella Pietrasiewicz).
The new record time of 5:08.36 qualified her for the New Balance Indoor Rising Stars Mile Run event.
Also finishing strong at states were Murphy and Jullian Strynar, who both raced in the 55-meter dash. Murphy clocked a fourth-best time at 7.42 seconds and Strynar clocked a time of 7.52.
Strynar’s preliminary time of 7.44 earned her a spot in the New Balance Indoor Rising Stars meet in the 60-meter dash.
Other notable finishes at state included Shaylee Owens’s high-jump finish that put her tied for eighth, clearing 4’-10”. Owens was also entered in the 55 meter hurdles, and took sixth with a time of 9.36.
Murphy and Podbelski will compete in next week’s MIAA Meet of Champions with a chance to compete in the New England Championships after.
The Norton boys team had four sixth-place finishes, with Andrew McConnell taking sixth in the mile run and the 1,000 meters. McConnell posted PRs in both, running a mile time of 4:37.47 and a 1,000 meter time of 2:45.52.
McConnell had the opening leg of the 4x800 relay team that included Aiden Masse, Tyler Bruno and Charlie Mills that also took sixth at 8:57.16.
The 4x400 team of Camden Lerner, Masse, Danny Tran and Mills took sixth at 3:42.79.
- Seekonk closed out the MIAA Div. 5 championship with an 18th-place girls team finish (nine points) and a 19th-place boys team finish (nine points).
Notable finishes for the Seekonk girls included a seventh-best finish in the 55-meter run by Jillian Audette in a time of 7.58.
The 4x200 relay team of Porshia Dias, Lila Montgomery, Ella Gardner and Audette was another part of Seekonk’s team score, netting a point with an an eighth-place finish at 1:53.10.
In the field events, Sarah Ann King placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 32’-7.5”, getting her longest toss on her last attempt.
Lauren Morales joined King in the shot put, taking seventh with a toss of 32’-5.75”.
For the Seekonk boys, the Warriors had a fifth-place finish in the 4x200 meter relay. The team of Jack Santos, Jacob Lozowski, Collin Peterson and Maddox Bo finished in 1:36.92.
In the field events, the Warrior boys had Josh Troiano place fourth in the shot put with a throw of 44’-1”.